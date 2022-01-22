ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US condemns ISIS attack in northeast Syria

The Hill
 6 days ago
© Getty

The State Department condemned the recent ISIS attack in northeast Syria in a statement released Saturday.

The attack, an attempt to free detained members of ISIS, occurred Thursday on a Provincial Internal Security Forces detention center located in Hasakah, Syria, per the statement.

The Associated Press reported that the attack left dozens dead.

Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, commended the Syrian Democratic Forces “for their swift response and continued commitment to the fight against ISIS in northeast Syria” in the statement.

The statement also extended “sincere condolences” to the families of the Syrian guards who died in the attack.

“This attack highlights the importance of, and the need to fully fund, the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS’s initiatives,” the State Department’s press release read. “To improve the secure and humane detention of ISIS fighters, including by strengthening detention facility security.”

It continued: “It also underscores the urgent need for countries of origin to repatriate, rehabilitate, reintegrate, and prosecute, where appropriate, their nationals detained in northeast Syria.”

The State Department reaffirmed its commitment to "counter the remnants of ISIS" alongside partners in the region.

“The losses sustained by our partners in these attacks are a stark reminder of the very real challenges the region continues to face,” Price wrote.

