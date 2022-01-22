ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds (Back Sabalenka To Advance)

Aryna Sabalenka took care of business against Marketa Vondrousova and is now looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Her opponent, Kaia Kanepi, will be playing in her first Australian Open fourth round match ever....

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
Danielle Collins vs Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds (Back Underdog To Make Finals)

Swiatek: -150 Over/Under: 21.5 (Over: -120/Under: +100) Danielle Collins vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Pick. Collins had less of a sweat in the quarterfinals than Swiatek, but she will be matched up against all she can handle in the semifinals. Swiatek has shown how hard it is to truly beat her over the last two matches. She's dropped the first set in each of her last two matches, but has battled back.
