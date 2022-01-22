ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

BrightRidge warning of ongoing scams

By Jessica Genader, Van Jones
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge utility company is warning against an increase of scams during the Winter season.

The company stated in a Facebook post that scammers will often pretend to be utility bill collectors or BrightRidge employees and make contact through phone calls, emails or even in-person in attempts to scam you out of your money.

Hawkins County woman sends estimated $18,000 to scammer

The company also says that these scammers tend to target the elderly, non-English speakers and businesses.

They also say scams often pick up during the Winter as the fear of losing power during cold times can be overwhelming for some.

If you get a call from someone and you feel that it may be a scam, BrightRidge reminds its customers that they can check their account status and balance on the SmartHub app, on the BrightRidge website or by calling customer service.

Comments / 2

WJHL

Elizabethton man shot by masked suspect now ‘stable’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man hospitalized by a masked shooter in Elizabethton on Wednesday is now in stable condition, according to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD). A release from the EPD states that the 30-year-old man who was shot inside his home on VIP Road is in better condition after previously being considered “critical.” […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
