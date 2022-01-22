ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Luke Combs through the years

WFTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs FILE - Singer-songwriter Luke Combs speaks in the press room after winning awards for...

www.wftv.com

purecountry1067.com

Luke Combs Is Going To Be a Dad

The country sensation went on Instagram with his wife Nicole to announce that they were expecting their first child. “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this spring,” said Combs in a post of him and his wife holding the sonogram. Luke and Nicole have been...
CELEBRITIES
People

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Baby Together: 'This May Be the Best Year Yet'

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are going to be first-time parents to a baby boy!. The country superstar, 31, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Thursday, captioning the sweet collection of snaps of him and his wife, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Luke Combs’ Wife Announces She’s Expecting!

Luke Combs’ wife Nicole took to her Instagram just minutes ago (1/20) to announce that the couple is expecting their first child, a boy. Nicole wrote on Instagram, “This may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Luke Combs
995qyk.com

Luke Combs’ Wife Shares Baby Bump Photo Session

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole had a photo session at the beach to show off Nicole’s baby bump, and she shared several of the photos on her Instagram over the weekend (1/23). Nicole captioned the black and white photos of the couple, “a couple of b&w pics for...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Luke Combs Previews Two Unreleased Songs On Twitter

Luke Combs shared a “taste” of a few new songs he’s been working on, on Twitter last night (1/27). One song is called “Tomorrow Me.”. Luke posted a clip of the new song to Twitter. He wrote, “Another little taste of something y’all may or may not have heard. Wrote this one with @callme_raymond and Dean Dillon.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's new photo with stunning daughter Ella blows fans away

John Travolta rang in the new year in the company of his two children. Posing with daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 11, the star declared: "Happy New Year everyone". The 67-year-old Grease actor's fans were blown away by the gorgeous family snap, particularly by Ella's resemblance to her late mother, Kelly Preston. Ella looked amazing in a white bodycon dress with silver embroidery and delicate drop earrings to match. She wore her brunette hair pinned back in an elegant updo, with long bangs framing her face.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Brandi and Jarrod From 'Storage Wars' Are Done — Is She Dating Anyone New?

Some viewers believe Storage Wars is totally staged and scripted, while others think the hit series is totally legitimate. Regardless of where you stand when it comes to this reality TV show, what we do know for sure is that the cast of the show is super interesting to keep up with. Brandi Passante is one of the main stars of Storage Wars who's been around for its 13 seasons since 2010.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

See Miranda Lambert's New Year's Eve Outfit That Completely Stunned Fans

Singer Miranda Lambert had fans in a frenzy when she pulled out all the stops to ring in the New Year in true Nashville, TN, fashion. While most of us were soaking up the last day of 2021 curled up on the couch, some of country music's biggest names were getting gussied up for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. This year, the Music City was the place to be as performers like Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and more celebrated across several stages in the city. And of course, it wouldn't be a proper Nashville New Year without Miranda.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Shares Heartwarming Photo With Family After Wedding

Courtesy of the newlyweds, Alaskan Bush People fans now have an adorable look at Bear, Raiven, and their son, River, during the Brown wedding. In a pair of Instagram posts, Bear Brown is keeping Alaskan Bush People fans up to date on his life. And it’s exciting times for the reality star, too, as he’s now a married man! The long-awaited union of Bear Brown and Raiven Adams took place on January 16, 2021, and Bear seems over the moon.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares rare photo of son Elijah, nine - and his jaw-dropping birthday cake

Elton John took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of his youngest son Elijah as the youngster posed with an incredible birthday cake. The little boy, who was celebrating his ninth birthday, is obviously a fan of The Simpsons, as his cake consisted of a 3D replica of Bart Simpson's head peeking out of a bright blue base surrounded by miniature doughnuts – and it looked delicious!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Here’s Which Coach Has the Highest Networth

Over the last 21 seasons of “The Voice,” we’ve watched 15 different coaches take the stage to lead contestants through the singing competition. All of them have been word-class singers and songwriters in their own rights. They’ve had the knowledge and experience to pass down to their team members so that the singers can only grow more successful But out of those 15 “The Voice” judges, who has achieved the highest net worth?
TV SHOWS

