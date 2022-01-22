COVID Simulator: New game visualizes how quickly virus can spread
A programmer has created a playable simulation to show how COVID variants spread in an office environment.
The game was created by indie game developer Coldrice and uses publicly available Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data to showcase the spread of the virus.
Players can adjust variables for infection rates, mask usage, vaccination status, alternative treatments and anti-vax behavior.
A free demonstration of the COVID simulator is available through the developer's website . The full version will be released Tuesday.
