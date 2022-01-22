ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

COVID Simulator: New game visualizes how quickly virus can spread

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaGFn_0dt7f7Ga00

A programmer has created a playable simulation to show how COVID variants spread in an office environment.

The game was created by indie game developer Coldrice and uses publicly available Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data to showcase the spread of the virus.

Players can adjust variables for infection rates, mask usage, vaccination status, alternative treatments and anti-vax behavior.

A free demonstration of the COVID simulator is available through the developer's website . The full version will be released Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Medical examiner: Lauren Smith-Fields died from mixture of alcohol and drugs

On Monday evening, the state medical examiner revealed that Lauren Smith-Fields died from a deadly combination of fentanyl and alcohol. The 23-year-old woman died two weeks before Christmas after a meeting with an older man arranged through a dating app. Smith-Fields' family has been critical of the Bridgeport Police Department's...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
theedgemarkets.com

Some Covid-19 patients could spread virus after 10 days, study says

(Jan 14): Some people with Covid were able to transmit the virus to others after the 10-day mark, at least in the early days of the pandemic, a new UK study shows. That’s according to research by the University of Exeter, which used an adapted test that can detect whether the virus remains active in those with previously confirmed infections. It found that 13% of 176 people studied had levels high enough to be potentially infectious even after 10 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Simulation#Indie Game#Covid Simulator
theedgemarkets.com

The more Covid-19 virus spreads, the more it will change, says WHO expert

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 15): American infectious disease epidemiologist and World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the more the Covid-19 virus spreads, the more it will change. In a video clip uploaded on her Twitter feed on Tuesday (Jan 11), Van Kerkhove said Covid-19 can become...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Futurity

How quickly can COVID vaccine updates tackle new variants?

How quickly can we modify COVID-19 vaccines to tackle any new variants that arise? Jennifer Pancorbo has some answers. The ongoing battles with COVID variants Delta and Omicron highlight just how quickly viruses can mutate, and what that can mean for public health. Here, she explains modifying the COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Could the new COVID pills stop the spread?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The new pills that work to treat COVID-19 are slowly being rolled out to area hospitals and health care settings this week, yet another study shows they could be quite a game-changer. Interrupting community transmission is a critical piece to stopping the spread of this virus....
CINCINNATI, OH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
wflx.com

Vaping can contribute to spread of COVID-19, doctor says

A local infectious disease specialist is issuing a warning about vaping while the omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. Dr. Ramprasad Gopalan at Palms West Hospital said a new study shows people are five to seven times more likely to catch COVID-19 if they vape. The doctor said...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wpguynews.com

Visualizing How COVID-19 Antiviral Pills and Vaccines Work at the Cellular Level

Since the pandemic started in 2020, a number of therapies have been developed to combat COVID-19. The leading options for preventing infection include social distancing, mask-wearing, and vaccination. They are still recommended during the upsurge of the coronavirus’s latest mutation, the Omicron variant. But in December 2021, The United...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USC News

What Can Traffic Tell Us About How Viruses Spread?

A new National Institute of Health-funded project will examine Los Angeles traffic data to help us better understand the spread of COVID. Your car is at a standstill on LA’s notoriously busy 110 freeway. The last thing on your mind is how this bumper-to-bumper snarl could be a vital clue in the fight against the spread of viruses like COVID. However, this is exactly what a team in USC Viterbi’s Daniel J. Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering is hoping to discover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News 12

News 12

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy