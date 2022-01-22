ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENDALL STREET COMPANY RELEASES “ROCKY RACCOON” COVER

By Article Contributed by Greg Knight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia rock band Kendall Street Company announce the release of a cover of The Beatles’ 1968 tune “Rocky Raccoon.” The new single is a modern take on a classic, and the band’s first ever release of a cover song. A longtime live...

Colin Hay Announces New Album, Ringo Starr Plays Drums On Title Track Out Now

Colin Hay is excited to announce that his upcoming album Now And The Evermore will be released on March 18, 2022 via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. Along with the announcement, Hay shared the album’s title track from the album, featuring a guest appearance from Ringo Starr who played drums on the track.
Poetica Releases Official Video For "Sleep When I'm Tired"

Poetica has just released an official video for "Sleep When I'm Tired", the latest track from their self-titled album, out now via MPress/ILS/Universal. A musical spoken-word concept album, the new 18-track collection has been described as "magnetic and soothing...cinematic and stylistically expansive" (Parade). Filmed in the Hudson Valley of New York, the video – filmed by Michael Flanagan, art directed by Rachael Sage and directed by award-winning Nick Clark – premiered in Bluegrass Situation and Americana UK. The video will also debut on DittyTV on January 30.
Jack Barksdale has released his new single, "Trances"

Americana singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale has released his new single, "Trances," and is set to release his first full-length studio album, Death of a Hummingbird, on March 4, 2022. The follow-up to his live album, Jack Barksdale: Live From Niles City (2019), and recorded over three August days in 2021 with producer/percussionist Mike Meadows at the invitation-only 3Sirens studio in East Nashville, Hummingbird finds the 14-year-old songwriter and guitar whiz honing his craft and working with other established artists. Under his ubiquitous red knit cap is a mind already insightful enough to describe the new album as “a chronicle of my continuous search for consciousness.”
Take A Walk In The Woods With Abigail Lapell’s Intimate New Song “Pines”

Conveying a moment in time, a vision in nature, or a fleeting feeling in a way that others can understand and relate to their own lives is the ultimate recipe for writing timeless, well-loved songs. When Toronto indie-folk artist Abigail Lapell sat down at the piano to write her newly-released tune “Pines,” she checked off each and every one of those boxes. Inspired by a songwriting residency in the Rockies, “Pines” captures the intimacy of walking alone through the woods, spellbound, surrounded by frozen mountain vistas, accented by a contagious melody falling somewhere between the stylings of Neil Young and early Cat Power. “Pines” transcends being a just song about Lapell’s time in the forested mountains—it’s a song sung to them and for them. In a perfectly complementing music video, “Pines” was brought to life visually with hand-drawn graphite animations by Columbian illustrator and director Tatiana Vaca. Today, Big Takeover premiered the song and video calling it “mystical and stunning.” Big Takeover continued their praise for Lapell who stated, “It’s certainly no minor feat when an artist wins English Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, enraptures throngs of concertgoers at Americanafest in Nashville – and converts yet more new fans while traipsing through Europe. But somehow Lapell has managed to do exactly that.” Fans can watch the beautifully orchestrated video for “Pines” today at this link and pre-order or pre-save Lapell’s upcoming album Stolen Time ahead of its April 22nd release right here.
Old Crow Medicine Show Finds Freewheeling Freedom In “Bombs Away”

Old Crow Medicine Show releases “Bombs Away,” the latest single from the GRAMMY award-winning band’s seventh studio album Paint This Town (out April 22 via ATO Records). Featuring Molly Tuttle on banjo, the band’s devil-may-care twist on a classic divorce song is accompanied by a live performance video. The group discussed the song’s “Origins” with Consequence this morning. “Bombs Away” follows their debut single “Paint This Town,” which is currently the #1 most added song on Commercial AAA Radio, and has been featured at Billboard, Rolling Stone, SPIN and more.
Blackberry Smoke debuts “Lonesome For A Livin’” music video feat. Jamey Johnson

The official music video for Blackberry Smoke’s song, “Lonesome For A Livin’,” featuring special guest Jamey Johnson, is out now. Watch/share HERE. Reflecting on the song, the band shares, “A few years ago we went in the studio with Jamey Johnson and George Jones and recorded a version of ‘Yesterday’s Wine.’ Shortly after that, Charlie was so moved meeting George he wrote a somewhat autobiographical song for him called ‘Lonesome For A Livin’.’ As much as George loved the song and although he wanted to, he never got the chance to record it as he passed away. Fast forward a few years, we were with Jamey at a show together and Charlie played him this song, we decided that night we should cut it together, for George. Dave Cobb loved the story, so we included it on our last album, You Hear Georgia. We miss ya possum! This one is for George!”
PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG RETURNS WITH NEW STUDIO ALBUM, PERSPECTIVE

Acclaimed Baltimore funk quartet Pigeons Playing Ping Pong has announced the release of their eagerly awaited new studio album. Perspective arrives on Friday, April 8; pre-orders are available now. Perspective seamlessly blends effervescent lyricism with groovy instrumentation, confidently creating P4’s most ambitious studio work to date. The Maryland-based group —Greg...
Dark Star Jubilee 2022 Lineup Announced

Today, the torch-bearing Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra announces the lineup for their ninth annual Dark Star Jubilee music festival. Produced by All Good Presents, the event was created as a band-curated continuation of the ongoing celebration of the music of the Grateful Dead, the Dark Star Jubilee has become a Midwest tradition for kicking off the summer season with three-nights of music, camping and community. Happening May 27 - 29, 2022 at Legend Valley Concert Venue and Campground in Thornville, Ohio, approximately 30 miles east of Columbus, Ohio.
Grand Funk Railroad | The Villages | 12/18/21

Grand Funk Railroad, the quintessential American band, came to the Villages for a spectacular rock show at the end of their 2021 tour on December 18th. The Villages are 17 planned retirement communities spanning three counties in Central Florida. It is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the country. The community sponsors a week-long open-air concert series in December on the vast green grounds of the Polo Club. The 90-minute concerts are an elaborate production subsidized by the community featuring an outdoor stage with a massive sound system, giant state-of-the-art multimedia screens, a live multi-camera feed, and many food and beverage vendors.
Heart's Ann Wilson Releases Video For Alice In Chains' 'Rooster' Cover

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson is sharing a video featuring her 2020 cover of the Alice In Chains classic, "Rooster." Wilson performed the song during a December 2020 tribute to Alice In Chains as part of an event that saw the group honored with a Founders Award by the Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle, WA.
Space Coke release Danzig cover, “Twist of Cain”

Doom and stoner band Space Coke have released their interpretation of the classic Danzig track “Twist of Cain.” The song (featuring Xothun, stream it below) is taken from their album ‘Lunacy,’ which is out today. The band comment, “Here’s the cover we put on our new...
CAT POWER’S NEW ALBUM COVERS OUT NOW

Over the course of her decades-spanning, accomplished discography, singer/songwriter/producer Cat Power AKA Chan Marshall has consistently contributed a musical conversation that spans genres and generations, and her new album Covers out now on Domino is no exception. The album has been met with widespread praise from The New Yorker, MOJO, Pitchfork, Vulture, FADER, NYLON, Rolling Stone and more, all highlighting her unmatched art of song interpretation, as well as echoing Marshall’s multi-generational impact. Read recent features with ​​Stereogum, an in-conversation with Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde for Interview Magazine, a recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron and listen to Covers here.
Wood Belly Signs to Americana Vibes, Releases Video for "Mexico"

Something downright mystical is happening on Colorado’s Front Range. The very roots of traditional acoustic music seem to sprout from the dirt, shaking their dust into the winds of change, to be breathed in and become the soul of musicians who craft their songs here. Such is the music...
Goose add second Radio City Music Hall show due to overwhelming demand

Due to overwhelming demand, Connecticut rock band Goose announce an additional performance in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall. On Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, the band will take the stage at the legendary 6,000 seat theatre for a pair of milestone three-set performances, both nights including one acoustic set and two electric sets. The two concerts are another quantum leap for the dynamic quintet, currently in the midst of a 25-date nationwide winter tour.
THE DECEMBERISTS ANNOUNCE TOUR DATES ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS! 2022 TOUR

The Decemberists have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS!. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 28 at 10am local time. The band will also be offering limited pre-sale tickets and VIP packages, which can be purchased beginning tomorrow, January 26, at 9am PT. Decemberists frontman Colin...
JOE SATRIANI ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEW STUDIO ALBUM The Elephants of Mars

JOE SATRIANI is kicking off the new year with a brand-new album. Set for release on April 8, 2022, The Elephants of Mars marks the legendary guitarist’s 19th studio album in his 35+year career in music. This album also marks the debut of his new label partnership with earMUSIC, the international rock label of entertainment group Edel. Pre-orders are available now and include a special limited digi-pack cd release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several colored vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including orange, pink and a special purple version sold through Guitar Center only.
Brent Cobb’s new gospel album "And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…" out today

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb’s debut gospel album, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…, is out now via his own label, Ol’ Buddy Records. Stream/purchase HERE. Reflecting on the album, Cobb shares, “These songs have uplifted my spirit throughout my whole life. They still...
Tody Castillo Announces New Album ' Old Rodriguez'

Austin-based songwriter Tody Castillo announces a new record entitled Old Rodriguez will be released on April 8 via Strolling Bones Records. Castillo produced the album himself and recorded the songs with Grammy Award-winning engineer Steve Christensen (Steve Earle, Robert Ellis, Khruangbin, Paul McCartney). He’s released a video for the first single, “March for Miles,” a narrative, guitar-lead track inspired by his grandfather’s time as a glider volunteer in the South Pacific during WWII.
