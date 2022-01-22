KENDALL STREET COMPANY RELEASES “ROCKY RACCOON” COVER

Over the course of her decades-spanning, accomplished discography, singer/songwriter/producer Cat Power AKA Chan Marshall has consistently contributed a musical conversation that spans genres and generations, and her new album Covers out now on Domino is no exception. The album has been met with widespread praise from The New Yorker, MOJO, Pitchfork, Vulture, FADER, NYLON, Rolling Stone and more, all highlighting her unmatched art of song interpretation, as well as echoing Marshall’s multi-generational impact. Read recent features with Stereogum, an in-conversation with Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde for Interview Magazine, a recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron and listen to Covers here.
Comments / 0