AARON SKILES OF BOURBON THERAPY TO RELEASE A SECOND SOLO ALBUM WITH AN ALL-STAR CAST

You may recognize Aaron Skiles’ name from the Bay Area-based band, Bourbon Therapy. The indie rock/alt-country band was fronted by Skiles and his wife Rebecca and released 1 full-length album, two EPs, and 12 singles before calling it quits earlier this year. “No one’s fault,” Skiles reassures. “We couldn’t play any...
Eddie Vedder has shared a new song called “Brother the Cloud.”. The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, will appear on the Pearl Jam frontman’s upcoming solo album, Earthling. It’s the third cut to be released from the record, following “Long Way” and “The Haves.”
On Friday, multi-Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning group Casting Crowns released a new studio album, “Healer.” This album follows the group's 2018 release, “Only Jesus,” which delivered two No. 1 radio singles along with the RIAA Gold certification for the title track and RIAA Platinum certification for "Nobody.”
Derek Vanderhorst, a musician, sound designer and re-recording mixer for film and tv, is a self-described workaholic. Known for working on Academy Award nominated films from No Country For Old Men, Hidden Figures, and most recently The Eyes of Tammy Faye, he has a knack for mixing dialogue and music and pulling out the emotion by balancing all the elements that make up a film soundtrack. Those skills translate on his upcoming album, Wildflower.
Jesse Farrar co-founded Old Salt Union in 2012 and over the past decade, the band has built a reputation as one of the most engaging alt string bands on the scene today playing 200+ shows a year including club dates, theaters and festivals including Bluegrass Underground, John Hartford Memorial Festival, ROMP and Yonder Mountain String Band’s Harvest Festival. In the process, they have shared the stage with the best in bluegrass and string band music including Del McCoury, Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon and Greensky Bluegrass. In 2015, the band won the FreshGrass band contest and were introduced to Compass Records co-founder and banjo virtuoso Alison Brown who produced several tracks for the band. They subsequently signed to Compass Records in 2017 and released 2 albums including 2019’s WHERE THE DOGS DON'T BITE which reached #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart. Spotify playlist engagement for their single “Madam Plum” coupled with recent collaboration with veteran bluegrass artist Bobby Osborne on “Tell Me So” has fueled the band’s rapid trajectory.
David Poe returns with his stirring new single “People Clap Hands” (ECR Music Group). The first track from his highly-anticipated new album Everyone’s Got A Camera (September 23rd, 2022), “People Clap Hands” is vintage Poe, with all the melodic immediacy and lyrical depth one would expect from the celebrated songwriter, producer, and recording artist.
Rich Murray‘s new song titled “I’m Gone, Raisin’ Hillbilly Hell” is an upbeat, NASCAR influenced song about fast cars and moonshine, inspired by the life and times of Junior Johnson. Murray’s style, mixing every form of music he’s ever performed in clubs has resulted in this debut album titled “Hillbilly Soul Music.” Rich played several instruments on this project including the harmonica on the current release, “I’m Gone, Raisin’ Hillbilly Hell”.
Drawing on the distinctive sound that earned her a third consecutive International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year nomination in 2021, Mountain Home Music Company’s Gina Furtado starts off her 2022 with a new single, “It Won’t Be Me.” Backed by her eponymous Gina Furtado Project, which includes two of her sisters, the singer-songwriter serves up a characteristic blend of engaging music with a powerful lyric theme.
Brad Barr - the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of The Barr Brothers and The Slip - shared the haunting video for his new single "TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN." The track is the latest song to release from The Winter Mission, Barr's brand new instrumental solo guitar album releasing on January 21st through Secret City Records. Directed and filmed by his wife Brigitte Henry, Barr stated, "One of the most rewarding aspects of releasing this record is the opportunity to collaborate again with my wife, multi-media artist Brigitte Henry, who designed the cover art for this new album. Her touch is unmistakable and has played an important role in the Montreal arts and music community for the last two decades. Her process is always about discovering a new analogue approach to explore and reveal the mysteries of the natural world. So when she suggested that, for this video, we take a walk in the forest with a cluster of old audio tape, a piece of string, and a flying camera, I put my boots on."
Named for his time spent under the stars while recording, Thom LaFond’s debut album “The Moon Leans In” traverses genres to create melodies that stick with listeners. Recorded in rural Lyons, Colorado, LaFond said his album takes inspiration from musicians like Mac Miller and Billie Holiday. LaFond...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Alan Hager is his own band. The Cleveland singer-songwriter released his debut solo album “The Condition of Things” on Monday, Jan. 24. In the album, you’ll hear laid-back soft-rock tunes with otherworldly synth pieces breaking into the mix. Songs like “Living In Today,” “Walk It Off” and the bluesy “Frightened We Fall” serve as mantras, promoting peace and self-acceptance.
Gibson--the iconic American instrument brand--is proud to partner with the producer, and musician Mike Ness, who for the last 44 years has served as the lead guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the legendary punk band and rock ‘n’ roll icons Social Distortion. Mike’s main guitar of choice is a modified 1976 Les Paul Deluxe Goldtop which was used to create the limited edition Mike Ness 1976 Les Paul Deluxe from Gibson Custom Shop. The Mike Ness 1976 Les Paul Deluxe is now available worldwide from authorized Gibson dealers, and on www.gibson.com.
Keith Richards is set to reissue Main Offender – his 1992 solo album with The X-Pensive Winos – with remastered recordings and a new live album on March 18. Main Offender was Richards‘ second solo album with his side band following his 1988 solo debut with the Winos, Talk Is Cheap. The band was partly formed in retaliation for Mick Jagger’s ‘80s solo efforts, which Richards regarded as a snub to the other Stones.
Daryl Hall's 40-plus-year solo music career will be celebrated this April with the release of his first retrospective album and an eight-city tour featuring Todd Rundgren. "BeforeAfter" will debut April 1 as a two-disc collection of Hall's greatest hits from his five solo albums and never-before-released recordings from the musician's "Live from Daryl's House" series that began in 2007. The album is now available for pre-order through Legacy Recordings.
Bound for Peaches is an incredible group of talented musicians gathering together to pay tribute to an era of music that has touched each of them in a very unique way. The Allman Brothers have played an integral role in American music and paved the way for so many memorable bands. Additionally, they gave birth to the amazing group Tedeschi Trucks that still remains a pinnacle of Americana Rock music in the present day. It's an honor to the following musicians to pay tribute to these two giants...
North Mississippi Allstars will release Set Sail tomorrow via New West Records. The 10-song set was produced by Luther and Cody Dickinson and follows their Grammy Award Nominated 2019 album Up and Rolling. Set Sail features an appearance by Stax Records legend William Bell on the album standout “Never Want To Be Kissed” (which Bell also co-wrote and co-produced). Set Sail has been met with critical acclaim with The Associated Press saying “The North Mississippi Allstars have mastered their métier and pin the meter on Set Sail. The 10 tunes from brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson and their casual collective are loose but tight, playful and joyful, high-flying but grounded in a groove." Mojo Magazine said, “...North Mississippi Allstars capture the lightning in a bottle groove that marks out all the best Southern Soul,” and Uncut Magazine awarded Set Sail 8 out of 10 Stars. Holler exclaimed, “Like the timely arrival of superheroes. Just when you needed them most, North Mississippi Allstars return with a lively injection of positivity and uplifting roots funk to rescue us all” while No Depression said “Set Sail is their most soulful, funky creation to date…”
Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will release a 30th anniversary edition of his second solo album, 1992's Main Offender, on March 18. The reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including a limited-edition super-deluxe box set featuring remastered CD and vinyl versions of the album and a bonus live album on CD and two LPs.
Adam Shoenfeld is a songwriter and guitarist who has spent the last two decades bringing his rock leaning guitar sounds to country music, including the last nine years in Tim McGraw’s touring band. He’s recorded on hundreds of country albums and written songs for country artists, but on his debut solo album, All The Birds Sing, his rock ‘n roll soul shines. Practically born with a guitar in his hands, (his parents bought him one before he was five years old) Shoenfeld’s rock influences are apparent on this record. He grew up in Blairstown, New Jersey listening to his parents’ collection of Beates and Stones records, and playing air guitar to Peter Frampton’s, Frampton Comes Alive. Of his day job, Shoenfeld said, “I love getting to play guitar for people and making a living doing that,” he says. “It’s the best job in the world, but I’ve always been an artist at heart.” Experience his artistry on All The Birds Sing, out today via Lozen Entertainment Group/Copperline. Adam Shoenfeld plays Finally Friday From Home today at 12:30pm on 89.5 WMOT.
On Friday, January 21st, Reed Mathis’ Electric Beethoven will kick off a monthly release series leading up to the group’s highly anticipated double LP Hear No Evil coming out via Color Red this summer. The eclectic bassist’s brainchild rooted in improvisation and reimagining the works of Beethoven’s vast catalog will kick off the series with “Ramps & Vamps,” an appropriate title to launch the group’s endeavors as Mathis refers to it as the ropes course in the playground that is Electric Beethoven.
The Dirty Knobs, the band fronted by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, will release their second studio album, External Combustion, on March 4. The album, a follow-up to 2020's Wreckless Abandon, can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on CD, via digital formats, and as a vinyl LP pressed on standard black vinyl or limited-edition green translucent vinyl.
Acclaimed Baltimore funk quartet Pigeons Playing Ping Pong has announced the release of their eagerly awaited new studio album. Perspective arrives on Friday, April 8; pre-orders are available now. Perspective seamlessly blends effervescent lyricism with groovy instrumentation, confidently creating P4’s most ambitious studio work to date. The Maryland-based group —Greg...
