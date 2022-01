The all-star cast of Netflix’s “Cheer” is coming to Upstate New York on its first ever live tour. “Cheer Live 2022″ will take the stage at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. The cheerleading show will also perform at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on July 5 and the MVP Arena in Albany on July 6.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO