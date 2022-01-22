ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raine Hamilton’s Brave Land Centers Around Courage and Connection

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaine Hamilton’s Brave Land, out today, is a concept album: inspired by the mountainous landscape they encountered while touring, it’s music made for reaching between different worlds, centering around courage, connection and wisdom, and showcasing resonant chamber-folk with prism-clear, bright vocals and strings along the way. “It’s...

gratefulweb.com

Wood Belly Signs to Americana Vibes, Releases Video for "Mexico"

Something downright mystical is happening on Colorado’s Front Range. The very roots of traditional acoustic music seem to sprout from the dirt, shaking their dust into the winds of change, to be breathed in and become the soul of musicians who craft their songs here. Such is the music...
gratefulweb.com

Toronto’s Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Confirms 20th Annual Lineup

It’s official: Celebrating its landmark 20th year presenting the finest sounds around, Toronto’s Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival adds award-winning guitarist and singer/songwriter Sue Foley to this year’s event lineup online February 18th - 20th. Fresh off the release of her latest album, 2021’s Pinky’s Blues, Sue...
gratefulweb.com

Take A Walk In The Woods With Abigail Lapell’s Intimate New Song “Pines”

Conveying a moment in time, a vision in nature, or a fleeting feeling in a way that others can understand and relate to their own lives is the ultimate recipe for writing timeless, well-loved songs. When Toronto indie-folk artist Abigail Lapell sat down at the piano to write her newly-released tune “Pines,” she checked off each and every one of those boxes. Inspired by a songwriting residency in the Rockies, “Pines” captures the intimacy of walking alone through the woods, spellbound, surrounded by frozen mountain vistas, accented by a contagious melody falling somewhere between the stylings of Neil Young and early Cat Power. “Pines” transcends being a just song about Lapell’s time in the forested mountains—it’s a song sung to them and for them. In a perfectly complementing music video, “Pines” was brought to life visually with hand-drawn graphite animations by Columbian illustrator and director Tatiana Vaca. Today, Big Takeover premiered the song and video calling it “mystical and stunning.” Big Takeover continued their praise for Lapell who stated, “It’s certainly no minor feat when an artist wins English Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, enraptures throngs of concertgoers at Americanafest in Nashville – and converts yet more new fans while traipsing through Europe. But somehow Lapell has managed to do exactly that.” Fans can watch the beautifully orchestrated video for “Pines” today at this link and pre-order or pre-save Lapell’s upcoming album Stolen Time ahead of its April 22nd release right here.
WDTN

“Hamilton” Bringing the Fun to the Schuster Center

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kailey Yeakley, manager of Social Media & Communications for Dayton Live. She fills us in on the “Hamilton” production coming to the Schuster Center. Learn more about how you can win tickets!
gratefulweb.com

Ellanora DellErba's new album Lost to a Coastline out now

Ellanora DellErba has a new Americana folk/singer songwriter album titled: Lost to a Coastline. Ellanora is on a non-profit label: Global Change Media in AZ that supports a better world. They support musicians, the arts, the wellness of others and they even have an amazing hospice program. I have never seen and or heard anything quite like it before and its impressive.
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
gratefulweb.com

Aoife O'Donovan's "Boldest Music By Far" (NY Times) Out Now

Aoife O’Donovan shares Age Of Apathy (Yep Roc Records), an acclaimed new album produced by GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens). Already the subject of praise from Rolling Stone, NPR Music, No Depression and many more, Age Of Apathy finds the GRAMMY- and Americana Award-winning singer and songwriter composing astute examinations of life, love and existence that, according to The New York Times, are filled with “musical surprises: daring melodic leaps, unexpected chord progressions, [and] subtle rhythmic shifts.” It’s the culmination of O’Donovan’s lifelong dedication to her craft, and an artful articulation of the philosophy behind her work.
WWD

Coach Spring Campaign Centered Around Modes of Transportation

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez zipping around town with a group of BMX riders? Who knew she had such skills as a cyclist. Lopez is just one of the bold-faced names that will be featured in Coach’s spring 2022 campaign, aptly titled: “That’s My Ride,” which launches today. The campaign also features Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Kōki in vignettes designed to evoke nostalgic ride scenes in movies. Think Megan Thee Stallion on a bumper car at a seaside amusement park and Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok posse, including Noah Beck, joyriding around Brooklyn...
gratefulweb.com

Old Crow Medicine Show Finds Freewheeling Freedom In “Bombs Away”

Old Crow Medicine Show releases “Bombs Away,” the latest single from the GRAMMY award-winning band’s seventh studio album Paint This Town (out April 22 via ATO Records). Featuring Molly Tuttle on banjo, the band’s devil-may-care twist on a classic divorce song is accompanied by a live performance video. The group discussed the song’s “Origins” with Consequence this morning. “Bombs Away” follows their debut single “Paint This Town,” which is currently the #1 most added song on Commercial AAA Radio, and has been featured at Billboard, Rolling Stone, SPIN and more.
gratefulweb.com

North Mississippi Allstars Release "Set Sail" Tomorrow

North Mississippi Allstars will release Set Sail tomorrow via New West Records. The 10-song set was produced by Luther and Cody Dickinson and follows their Grammy Award Nominated 2019 album Up and Rolling. Set Sail features an appearance by Stax Records legend William Bell on the album standout “Never Want To Be Kissed” (which Bell also co-wrote and co-produced). Set Sail has been met with critical acclaim with The Associated Press saying “The North Mississippi Allstars have mastered their métier and pin the meter on Set Sail. The 10 tunes from brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson and their casual collective are loose but tight, playful and joyful, high-flying but grounded in a groove." Mojo Magazine said, “...North Mississippi Allstars capture the lightning in a bottle groove that marks out all the best Southern Soul,” and Uncut Magazine awarded Set Sail 8 out of 10 Stars. Holler exclaimed, “Like the timely arrival of superheroes. Just when you needed them most, North Mississippi Allstars return with a lively injection of positivity and uplifting roots funk to rescue us all” while No Depression said “Set Sail is their most soulful, funky creation to date…”
gratefulweb.com

The Gina Furtado Project makes a powerful declaration with “It Won’t Be Me”

Drawing on the distinctive sound that earned her a third consecutive International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year nomination in 2021, Mountain Home Music Company’s Gina Furtado starts off her 2022 with a new single, “It Won’t Be Me.” Backed by her eponymous Gina Furtado Project, which includes two of her sisters, the singer-songwriter serves up a characteristic blend of engaging music with a powerful lyric theme.
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
gratefulweb.com

Goose add second Radio City Music Hall show due to overwhelming demand

Due to overwhelming demand, Connecticut rock band Goose announce an additional performance in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall. On Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, the band will take the stage at the legendary 6,000 seat theatre for a pair of milestone three-set performances, both nights including one acoustic set and two electric sets. The two concerts are another quantum leap for the dynamic quintet, currently in the midst of a 25-date nationwide winter tour.
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
gratefulweb.com

Circles Around The Sun Announce U.S. Tour In March & April

Circles Around the Sun has announced its first tour in 2022. The band will head out in March and April on a 21-show headline run that cuts clear across the U.S. Beginning March 16 at The Sinclair in Cambridge followed by a handful of additional Northeast dates, they'll then make stops throughout the Midwest including March 19 at Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, March 24 at Turf Club in Minneapolis and March 27 at Park West in Chicago. The tour makes its way to Colorado, highlighted by a performance on April 1 at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver before wrapping with a stretch of California shows, including April 6 at The Independent in San Francisco, April 9 at Skull & Roses Festival in Ventura and the tour closer on April 10 at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown. Mikaela Davis & Southern Star will support all dates with exception of April 5 in Sacramento and April 9 in Ventura. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, January 28 at 10am local at circlesaroundthesun.com.
