The Toronto Maple Leafs season to this point has not seen an extended period of adversity, at least not to the extent that their fans are used to. So when coach Sheldon Keefe began to reshuffle the forward lines this week in practice, it seemed to be a shock to Leafs Nation. It is clear though, and no secret to anyone following the Toronto Maple Leafs, that this season all entirely hinges on playoff success.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO