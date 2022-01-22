No. 23 Texas holds on for ugly 56-51 win over Oklahoma State

Texas high school coaching legend Todd Dodge, who recently captured his fifth state championship title before retiring late last year, recently told 247Sports that Texas Longhorns should calm down a bit at the idea of redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers starting under center out the gate next season. “If a true freshman — and that’s what Quinn is, because Quinn didn’t pay his senior year in high school. He really hasn’t played any football at all since that state championship game about a year ago about right now. I believe that universities all across America are getting really fired up about true freshman. They’ve got to clam down a bit. It is not in the best interest of your football team if you are starting a true freshman. I don’t care how good he is. You have the Trevor Lawrences of the world and the Tua of the world and then Caleb Williams came on, but nobody really followed Caleb after the Texas game. Caleb had his freshman moments too.,” Dodge said.

