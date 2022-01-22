No. 23 Texas holds on for ugly 56-51 win over Oklahoma State

2022 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell out of Arlington Bowie has narrowed his decision down to two programs: the Texas Longhorns or the Oklahoma Sooners. The folks at 247Sports think Texas is a strong candidate to land Campbell. “I see him as a Texas lock,” 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said, per 247Sports. “Texas has been the one to beat for quite some time and Steve Sarkisian and his staff are putting together a terrific class on the offensive line. And if they do indeed add Devon ‘DJ’ Campbell, it’ll be the best offensive line haul in the country. And you put that with a terrific defensive group, and they got a chance to really ‘iron sharpen iron’ practice with this group, and it’ll be exciting to see what they can grow into.”
