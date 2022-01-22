ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 Texas holds on for ugly 56-51 win over Oklahoma State

By Wescott Eberts
Burnt Orange Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith losses in three of the last four games, the No. 23 Texas Longhorns needed a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at the Erwin Center and pulled out an ugly 56-51 victory. Ugly as it was, Texas played hard and with a level of tenacity. “Credit...

www.burntorangenation.com

