Divisional Round Open Game thread

By NoSB.yet
Buffalo Rumblings
 6 days ago

In case anyone is looking to chop it up, let if fly...





Open Game Thread: Golden Knights vs. Panthers

Tonight the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3, 53 points) take on the Florida Panthers (29-9-5, 63 points) at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Golden Knights are coming off a hard-fought overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Panthers are fresh off a 5-3 victory vs. the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Buffalo Rumblings

Divisional Round game reflects the true picture of "Best Defence" in football

After a few days to calm down from the devastating 13s loss, I started to reflect about the game and the team in general. A contradiction kept coming up: How come the #1 passing defence in football couldn’t make a stop with only 13s? If they can’t do it, what makes them the #1 defence? I came up with two possibilities:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McDaniels News

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up. According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Jamie D & Big Newt: Licking our wounds

Well, it wasn’t how fans wanted the season to end, but the Buffalo Bills participated in one of the greatest games in NFL playoff history and showed amazing fortitude. But before launching into the offseason, Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton discuss where things when sideways, as well as the things that they loved from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
#Open Game#Bills
Buffalo Rumblings

Depending on where you look, Bills are over or right up against the 2022 salary cap

The Buffalo Bills are right up against the NFL’s estimated 2022 salary cap. Depending on where you look, they are either over it or have very limited cap space. At Spotrac, the Bills are listed as having roughly $-1.4 million in cap availability after all is said and done. With $211,919,870 in active contracts plus dead cap and $210,545,554 in salary cap space including rollover, they are negative.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

My random year end grades and thoughts..

Pegula's -- A -- They have brought much joy to Bills fans and have put the right people in place during their time as owners. Not only has this brought winning back to Buffalo, but individuals of character which we can all be proud of. Beane -- A+ -- What...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was voted a Pro Bowl alternate for the 2022 edition of the game. However, Allen will not play in the contest regardless of whether an alternate is needed or not. Allen announced on Thursday that he will instead use the time off to rest and...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

All-22 analysis: The kick I wanted to see the Bills use to beat the Chiefs

The term “13 Seconds” has already reached the point where me capitalizing that “S” makes complete sense to fans of the NFL. And for fans of the Buffalo Bills specifically, perhaps it makes more sense to use Caps Lock and like, seven exclamation points. I won’t even give much of an explanation on this one. We all have our thoughts on what should have happened. I’m going to focus on the kickoff and what I wanted to see. To make it seem like legitimate analysis rather than cathartic whining, I’ll toss in some All-22 and stats.
NFL
Sports


Kansas State at Baylor: Open Game Thread

Losing to KU sucks, no matter the circumstances. Losing a game that Kansas State should have won is even worse. But what’s done is done, and that’s a game K-State isn’t getting back, so time to look forward and see what else can happen on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

