Let me tell you about Smokey. He lived near the levee in the poorest poor section of a working-class neighborhood. The houses in the nicest part of the neighborhood were only a couple of feet apart with tiny yards front and back. If you had a garage, you were left with almost no yard at all. Mom stayed at home in the house while dad went to work in the factory. Most everyone was able to take a couple of weeks vacation a year and drive a newer car. Everyone had a T.V.

