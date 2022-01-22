Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Power-Sliding Console Unavailable Throughout 2022 Model Year

Most of us are familiar with Mary Shelley's literary creation, Frankenstein's monster. Created by a young scientist, the fictional creature was fashioned out of various bits and pieces from animal carcasses and dead humans. The unholy result is, unsurprisingly, rejected from society due to its disagreeable physical features. There are a number of similar creations in the automotive world; creations dreamt up by eccentric designers (Tesla's Yoke steering wheel comes to mind) and engineers with budgets as big as their imaginations. But sometimes, they're created by car enthusiasts who are interested in things other than 0 to 60 times or top speed. In recent years, post-apocalyptic creations have become very popular with survivalist types. This brings us to today's abomination: half Chevy Suburban, half Honda Accord, this thing is all ugly and, believe it or not, road legal.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO