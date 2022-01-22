ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Power-Sliding Console Unavailable Throughout 2022 Model Year

By Sam McEachern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe available power-sliding center console offered on the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban full-size SUVs will not be available for the duration of the 2022 model year, GM Authority has learned. Due to the semiconductor chip shortage, GM has been removing certain features from its vehicles to cut back...

How To Disable The Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Inner Tailgate

General Motors introduced the Multi-Flex tailgate with the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500, offering a Chevy-branded version of GMC’s MultiPro tailgate that includes the same capabilities and functions. However, the Multi-Flex tailgate can also result in damage when dropped on a ball hitch, as GM Authority covered previously. There is, however, a solution to this problem.
2022 GMC Yukon Power-Sliding Center Console Unavailable To Order

The 2022 GMC Yukon follows a complete overhaul for the nameplate introduced with the 2021 model year, with the 2022 model year ushering in only a small handful of updates and changes. Now, unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 GMC Yukon is no longer available to order the with power-sliding center console feature.
Modern-Day GMC Jimmy To Be Built By Flat Out Autos

First introduced in 1970, the GMC Jimmy nameplate was offered as GMC’s version of the iconic K5 Chevy Blazer, with production lasting until 1991 when the Jimmy was replaced by the GMC Yukon. Now, however, one custom vehicle builder is preparing to offer a new, modern-day GMC Jimmy. That...
1958 Chevy Apache Goes Fully Electric: Video

This 1958 Chevy Apache pickup looks every inch like a classic, but under the hood, the truck was fitted with new electrified components by Conductive Classics, and is now known as the Chevrolet E-Apache. The upgraded Conductive Classics Chevy Apache was spotted at the recent Holley High Voltage show at...
2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Hot or Not?

Earlier in the month, General Motors finally pulled the sheets on the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, introducing a fresh all-electric version of the popular pickup nameplate. Now, we want to know – is it hot, or not?. Let’s start with the basics. The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV breaks from...
2022 Chevy Silverado 3500 Provides Major Updates on Last Year’s Model

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Thys Automotive Family and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Thys Automotive Family, visit thysautogroup.com. This year, Chevrolet is bringing you its best Silverado yet. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 3500...
Check Out The Chevy Silverado And Tahoe Family Design Resemblance

GM Authority readers are likely well aware that the fourth-generation Chevy Silverado 1500 and fifth-generation Chevy Tahoe both share the GM T1 platform. Incidentally, putting the two models side-by-side reveals quite the family resemblance in terms of exterior design, particularly when it comes to the front ends of each model as well as their respective stances.
Corvette C8 Engine Appearance And Lighting Package Constrained

The Engine Appearance and Lighting Package for the Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray will soon be constrained, GM Authority has learned. The constraint will be the result of the supplier discontinuing carbon fiber operations effective January 31st. It is currently unclear if GM will move to a new supplier. The Engine...
2023 Toyota Sequoia Redesigned To Rival Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon

The fully redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia three-row SUV made its official debut today, arriving as a fresh new rival to the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia rides on a fully boxed ladder frame platform shared with the latest Toyota Tundra mid-size pickup, Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. This platform utilizes independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, while a new rack-mounted electronic power steering system has also been implemented. Customers will be able to equip the SUV with Load-Leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), as well, which Toyota says will be particularly beneficial to customers who plan to tow often with their Sequoia.
Chevy Bolt EV At Bottom Of J.D. Power 2022 U.S. EV Experience Ownership Study

American data analytics and consumer intelligence company J.D. Power has released the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, providing insight into the electric vehicle ownership experience, including satisfaction. Notably, the Chevy Bolt EV ranks at the bottom in terms of overall customer satisfaction in the mass market battery electric vehicle segment.
Someone Merged A Chevy Suburban With A Honda Accord And The Result Is Hideous

Most of us are familiar with Mary Shelley's literary creation, Frankenstein's monster. Created by a young scientist, the fictional creature was fashioned out of various bits and pieces from animal carcasses and dead humans. The unholy result is, unsurprisingly, rejected from society due to its disagreeable physical features. There are a number of similar creations in the automotive world; creations dreamt up by eccentric designers (Tesla's Yoke steering wheel comes to mind) and engineers with budgets as big as their imaginations. But sometimes, they're created by car enthusiasts who are interested in things other than 0 to 60 times or top speed. In recent years, post-apocalyptic creations have become very popular with survivalist types. This brings us to today's abomination: half Chevy Suburban, half Honda Accord, this thing is all ugly and, believe it or not, road legal.
Chevy Spark Discount Takes $750 Off In January 2022

For the new year, a Chevy Spark discount takes $750 off in January 2022 on most 2021 Spark and 2022 Spark models, including the more rugged Spark Activ which was introduced for the 2017 model year. The rebate is $750 Select Market Competitive Cash for current owners or lessees of a 2008 model year or newer non-GM vehicle.
Ratty Trailer Transformed Into Nitrous-Fed, Chevy Van Based Dragster: Video

Two automotive enthusiasts have transformed a 1940s-era camper into a nitrous fed, Chevy Small Block-powered drag racer, with a 1970s Chevy van serving as the basis for this oddball build. This creation is the work of two YouTubers who go by the name Farmtruck and AZN. The pair became well-known...
2022 GMC Hummer EV Gets Accessory eTrunk Carpeted Cargo Area Mat With Integrated Cargo Bin

General Motors has released a new accessory mat for the eTrunk cargo area in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup. Officially called the Carpeted Cargo Area Mat for eTrunk with Integrated Cargo Bin, this floor mat includes a fabric base with a high-friction backing, preventing the mat from moving around while the vehicle is in motion. The mat also includes an integrated cargo bin, allowing users “the flexibility to carry and contain smaller items of various sizes,” GM says. The four sides of the bin fold flat into the mat for storage when not in use.
Refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Will Get Limited Feature Availability

General Motors unveiled the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 in September, pulling the sheets on a full update for the light-duty pickup that introduces a broad range of changes and upgrades. Unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that several key features of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado will be limited as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage.
Cadillac Blackwing V8 Engine Still Available Via GM Parts Catalog

The twin-turbocharged 4.2L Blackwing V8 engine was only ever offered in the Cadillac CT6 Platinum, and Cadillac CT6-V, of which only 1,500 examples were ever produced. That makes this eight-cylinder motor one of the least common modern GM powerplants, which is why we were so surprised to see complete Blackwing engines being offered for sale via the online Cadillac parts catalog this week.
2004 Buick Rainier GNX Show Vehicle Pops Up For Sale Again

A unique 2004 Buick Rainier GNX show vehicle is currently being offered for sale through a classic car dealership in New York state – although this isn’t the only time the seldom-seen GM concept has been put up for purchase. General Motors developed the 2004 Buick Rainier GNX...
