Vancouver-based, Said The Whale have released their brand new, stand-alone single, “Return to Me”. They have also announced the DELUXE edition of their new album Dandelion, will be released via Everything Forever on February 11, 2022. The deluxe edition of Dandelion will feature “Return to Me” as well as a remix of their chart-topping lead single “Honey Lungs” created by US “tenderpunk” artist illuminati hotties and three alternate versions of tracks on the album including “Honey Lungs”, “Show Me Everything” and a version of “99 to the Moon” fit for the most tender of romantic moments!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO