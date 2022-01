Movies based on video games are still incredibly hot despite the fact that most would agree that we haven’t had a truly great one quite yet. There have been some good ones, but there has yet to be a movie that’s done for video games what X-Men and Spider-Man did for comic books. Dwayne Johnson, the biggest movie star in the world, has tried a couple of times to make a blockbuster video game movie, and he’s apparently going to try again, and somehow there are people who are hoping The Rock makes a Gears of War movie despite the fact that Dave Bautista is standing right there.

