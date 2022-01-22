ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ozark' Season 4 Premiere Kills off a Character

By John Connor Coulston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzark is back on Netflix with a brand new batch of episodes — half a season's worth, to be exact. It's the last ride for the Byrd family, being as this season, Season 4, will be the show's last. As you'd expect from a show with a body count as high...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: We Have a Release Month for Season 4, Part 2

Although “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 just dropped yesterday, fans are already clamoring for Part 2. Well, we have some good news for y’all then. One of the “Ozark” directors, Amanda Marsalis, revealed that Part 2 will drop sometime this May. So, we’re only a few short months away from the end of the Byrd family’s story. Netflix dropped the first seven episodes (Part 1) on Friday, Jan. 21.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Meet Season 4’s New Villain

Ozark Season 4 is fast approaching. In fact, Part 1 of the final season debuts on Netflix on Friday. The final season will be split into two parts in 2022. A teaser trailer for this season has already been released. One of the biggest questions heading into the final season is what the Byrdes are going to do now with Omar Novarro and his crew? How does it all work? Well, throw another wild card into the fray with Javi Elizonndro, who plays the nephew in the family and is played by Alfonso Herrera.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Virgin River season 5: Release date, cast, storyline and more

OK, so while we patiently wait for Netflix to drop Virgin River season four, we're looking ahead to a potential season five. Because it's what the people want, right? Here's what we know so far, from a release date to storylines and what the cast have said about it. Has...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Where Darlene and Omar Stand at the End of Season Three

Ozark Season 4: Part 1 became readily available for folks on Friday on the streaming giant Netflix. Yes, after almost two years away, Ozark is back with a two-part finale spread across two seasons in 2022. One of the key players, or villains, rather in the finale season of the program involves both Darlene and Omar. The two, at this point, are both villains but are both going against one another.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Season 4 Return

There is no stopping the Karate Kids. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, has been a massive hit for Netflix since the streamer acquired it from YouTube in 2020. Each time episodes of the show have been added to Netflix, Cobra Kai has quickly become the most popular title on the service, a trend that is continuing with the arrival of Season 4. To the surprise of no one, Cobra Kai has taken over the Netflix Top 10 after its new season debut.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: What You Should Expect from the Final Season

The ultra-intense, unpredictable thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” has finally made its triumphant return for season four. “Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy recently gave fans a small glimpse into the show’s future. It is safe to say that fans can expect the same amount of chaos that fuels the show’s storylines. The story will revolve around Marty and Wendy Byrde and their plight to save their family internally and externally.
TV SERIES
NPR

Five questions that need answers in the final 'Ozark' season

There's something that's just right about the final season of Ozark being presented by Netflix in two parts, given that Breaking Bad did the same thing. Breaking Bad has always been Ozark's most obvious influence, along with Justified and perhaps the second season of Fargo. The seven episodes that make up the first half of the fourth and last season (yes, that is convoluted math) will arrive on the morning of January 21, so let's take a look at some of the things that still need resolution. (Other than: Why so many blue filters, and why is it so dark all the time?)
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ozark Final Season Trailer Teases Horrific Tragedy for the Byrdes

The Byrdes are going out with a bang, not to mention a few potentially fatal bumps and bruises. Netflix on Thursday debuted the official trailer for the first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final season — the seven episodes that comprise Part 1 drop Jan. 21 — and the two-minute teaser features footage of a horrific car accident involving Marty, Wendy and their brood. It’s one of several crises greeting the Byrde clan as the Emmy-winning drama approaches the finish line. As also previewed in the above trailer… * Drug kingpin Omar Navarro wants to cut a deal with the FBI, and...
TV SERIES
Collider

If You Liked Jason Bateman in 'Ozark', Here's Why You Should Watch 'The Gift

The first half of Ozark’s final season debuts soon in what will conclude the story of Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde, the Chicago financial officer who secretly works for a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. Between manipulating the Ozark natives into joining his dangerous schemes, involving local crime families, and implicating his family within his crimes, Byrde is one of the most compelling and despicable characters on television.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

