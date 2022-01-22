ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo full fight video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo full fight video features the first two showdowns between the flyweight stars. Deiveson Figueiredo was the UFC flyweight champion and making his second title defense at UFC 256 on Dec. 12,...

MMA Fighting

Between the Links, Live Edition: Ngannou’s Future, Dana White’s response, Figueiredo vs. Moreno, Bellator 273 and Eagle FC

Francis Ngannou isn’t budging at all after retaining his UFC heavyweight title this past weekend. This week on Between the Links, the panel will discuss Ngannou’s title defense at #UFC270, his unbelievable interview on The MMA Hour and what his future may look like, Dana White’s response to why he didn’t put the belt on Ngannou following his win over Ciryl Gane, whether or not the UFC should book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 right away, excitement levels for #Bellator273 and Eagle FC’s next event going down this weekend, and more.
MMA Fighting

Dana White addresses why he didn’t put title around Francis Ngannou’s waist after UFC 270

Dana White said there was no conspiracy behind his disappearing act after Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane to defend his title in the UFC 270 main event. UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard was the person to put the belt around Ngannou’s waist on Saturday night following the heavyweight champion’s unanimous decision win — a duty that has generally fallen to the UFC president. White then skipped out on the post-fight press conference as well as his usual post-fight interviews with the UFC’s broadcast partners.
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a warning to the UFC: “If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a warning to the UFC. Eagle Fighting Championship, which is owned by Nurmagomeodv, is set to have its first U.S. event on Friday. The card sees the likes of Rashad Evans, Tyrone Spong, Ray Borg, and other UFC veterans on the event. They have also signed the likes of Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee which Nurmagomedov says is only the beginning.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier less confident Francis Ngannou beats Jon Jones after UFC 270 but cautions Jones not to get cocky

This past weekend, Francis Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title, taking home a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. It was an unexpected performance from Ngannou who, after a rough start, relied on his hitherto unused wrestling and grappling game to take over the fight in the later rounds. It was the sort of performance that many felt was underwhelming, including prospective title challenger Jon Jones, who made it clear that he was not impressed with Ngannou’s performance. Enter Daniel Cormier.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Justin Gaethje critical of his own ‘boring’ fight against Michael Chandler, wants to fight Charles Oliveira in Brazil

Justin Gaethje holds himself to a higher standard of violence than most. Gaethje is arguably the most exciting fighter in UFC history, having secured 10 post-fight bonuses in his nine UFC fights, six of which have been Fight of the Nights. He also won Fight of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 for his bouts against Michael Johnson and Dustin Poirier respectively, and this past year, Gaethje added another Fight of the Year honor to his mantle for his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. But though the bout was good enough to be voted Fight of the Year, it wasn’t good enough for Gaethje himself.
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou’s coach: Dana White’s absence after UFC 270 win was ‘a weak move’

Amid the fanfare of Francis Ngannou’s victory over Ciryl Gane after UFC 270’s main event, there was one notable absence that stood out: UFC president Dana White. UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, not White, was the person who wrapped the heavyweight title around Ngannou’s waist, a role usually reserved for the UFC boss. White also skipped the event’s post-fight press conference and did not do any of his customary interviews with the UFC’s broadcast partners following the promotion’s first pay-per-view of 2022.
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira defends lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira is expected to put his lightweight title on the line against Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC 274 card scheduled on May 7. Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday after UFC President Dana White first announced the fight via ESPN.
MMA Fighting

PFL announces Challenger Series matchups for first two events, women’s lightweight roster

Matchups are set for the PFL’s first Challenger Series events. On Monday, the league announced its lineups for the upcoming Challenger Series cards that are scheduled to air in February and March on the Fubo Sports Network. Light heavyweights will compete for a PFL contract at the Feb. 18 event, while welterweights get their opportunity on Feb. 25. Women’s lightweights will compete on March 4, with matchups still to be determined for that card.
MMA Fighting

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 headlines UFC event on April 16

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will square off in a rematch of top-ranked welterweights in the main event of the upcoming UFC card scheduled on April 16. Luque and Muhammad’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN. “I love...
MMA Fighting

Video: Fedor Emelianenko, other Bellator fighters attempt to shoot hoops on Phoenix Suns home court

PHOENIX — Sure, Fedor Emelianenko is one of the best heavyweights in mixed martial arts history, but how would he fare in a game of one-on-one?. The 45-year-old Pride FC legend put his basketball skills on display on Thursday afternoon in the desert, shooting hoops at the Footprint Center — the home court of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns — prior to Bellator 273’s open workouts. Emelianenko, who is in town to help corner Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky for Saturday’s title unification bout against current Bellator beltholder Ryan Bader, was one of several fighters who couldn’t resist throwing up a few quick shots once they hit the hardwood.
MMA Fighting

Bellator 273 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 273 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Footprint Center in Phoenix. In the main event, undisputed heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and interim champ Valentin Moldavsky cannot weigh more than 265 pounds, the maximum allowed for their Bellator heavyweight title fight. The Bellator 273 ceremonial weigh-ins...
PHOENIX, AZ

