Watch: Bengals' Jessie Bates intercepts Titans' Ryan Tannehill on first play of game

By Adam Stites
 6 days ago
Jessie Bates' interception leads to a Bengals field goal on their first possession. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to the best start they could've possibly hoped for against the Tennessee Titans when safety Jessie Bates intercepted Ryan Tannehill on the game's first play from scrimmage.

With all eyes on Derrick Henry, who hadn't played since Halloween due to a foot injury, the Titans opted for a play-action pass to start the game. Tannehill fired to wide receiver Julio Jones about 15 yards downfield, but Bates read the play perfectly and jumped in front for an easy pick.

Bates, 24, came close to an interception a few times during the Bengals' 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording three pass defenses.

The Bengals were stopped on the possession that followed Bates' interception, but were deep enough in Titans territory to kick a 38-yard field goal and take a 3-0 lead. Cincinnati is seeking its first road playoff victory in franchise history.

