Ghana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions
By Syndicated Content
6 days ago
APIATE, Ghana (Reuters) – Nancy Nyarko was preparing porridge at her roadside stall near the edge of the village of Apiate in Ghana’s western mining region when she heard a loud noise close by. Looking up, she saw a motorbike had collided with a large truck and...
Many people are feared dead after a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle in western Ghana, police say. Footage shows destroyed buildings and scattered debris as residents call for help near the town of Bogoso. A large crater can also be seen beside a road.
LONDON -- More than a dozen people were killed and many more were injured by a massive explosion that rocked southwestern Ghana on Thursday, authorities said. A vehicle transporting mining explosives between the gold mines of Tarkwa and Chirano in Ghana's Western Region collided with a motorcycle in the small town of Apiate on Thursday afternoon. The truck caught fire from the collision and exploded about 15 minutes later, as residents were gathered around the scene of the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Ghana Police Service.
(CNN) — At least 17 people were killed in a blast in western Ghana on Thursday after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives, according to officials. “The reports that I’m getting from the bureaus, hospitals, is that [there are] roughly about 17 people that have passed away,” Isaac Dasmani, the municipal chief executive for the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, told local media.
Ghana's government on Friday said it was investigating a massive blast involving a truck transporting mining explosives that killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens more. In 2017, three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations.
At least 17 people have been killed in a huge explosion near a mining town in south-western Ghana, officials say. Police say a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle near the town of Bogoso. Images shared by local media showed a large plume of black...
