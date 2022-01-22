Set the table for three -- checkers, chess, coffee: Weekly games offer chance to build skills, socialize

ALBANY — At times, it’s difficult to keep up as hands rapidly move wooden pieces across the board. But for some of the city’s better checkers players, the rapid flow of the action is perfectly clear.

Since the city of Albany’s Recreation and Parks Department started offering a Friday morning “Chess, Checkers and Coffee” venue at the Henderson Community Center a month ago, it has drawn a small crowd from experts to novices.

But more than that, the mornings at the Henderson Community Center with games in progress and coffee at several tables offers a chance to socialize and catch up with old acquaintances and meet new ones.

Such was the case for Emerson Jones. A Class of 1975 graduate of Dougherty Comprehensive High School, Jones pursued his college education and a career outside Albany and retired as a social worker with Atlanta Public Schools.

On Friday, he pointed out two familiar faces — Henry Mathis, and Leonard Cato, who was playing a game of checkers at a nearby table — at the south Albany recreation center.

“He (Cato) was my next-door neighbor growing up in east Albany,” Jones said. “I went to high school with Henry Mathis. He was a few years older.

“I play checkers and chess, but I’m nowhere near a master. I just enjoy coming out and socializing. I was away for 35 or 40 years. I’ve been back since October.”

Since moving back to the city, Jones said he also has caught back up with Angie Gibson, who was sitting beside him and is a retired educator who is working on a book about the Underground Railroad. Asked whether the two were high school sweethearts, he corrected, “junior high sweethearts.”

The weekly meet-ups started on Dec. 17 and initially were limited to those 55 and older. To boost participation the limit has been relaxed and now the only age rule is that students playing hooky from school aren’t allowed in.

With interest from the Dougherty High Chess Club, the city is exploring ways to involve students, perhaps with Saturday play.

And on March 12 the club will take part in a tournament set for the center.

The Southern Chess Club also is part of that effort, said Adam Inyang, part of the recently formed group, who played checkers and a game of chess on Friday.

“When I was in high school, we had a chess club, but we just played each other,” Inyang said. “We didn’t go to any tournaments. I said, ‘Hey, I want somebody to play chess with.’ We’re trying to grow right now.

“There’s really a lot of interest. We’ve got chess and checkers clubs across the city that are excited about coming out.”

While there is no shortage of venues for checkers, especially among the older crowd, getting the younger generation interested is a worthy goal, said Mathis, one of the players who engaged in rapid-fire moves on the board.

Albany was host city for an American Checkers Championship tournament five years ago, and some of the city’s finest players participated.

“There are barber shops … under trees; people play checkers everywhere,” Mathis said. “I’m glad to be a part of this. I think it’s a good thing for the city to do.

“Checkers and chess are both strategy games. Checkers and chess are used in war rooms. The more young people we can get into checkers and chess, the better.”

The March 12 tournament will be an opportunity for residents to participate, regardless of skill level, said Velvet Poole, recreation supervisor for the department. High school chess club members will help novices learn the game, and more experienced players will participate in tournament action.

“It’s an exhibition/tournament and (for) people who want to learn to play,” she said. “It’s all skill levels. We don’t want the sport to die. We do this every Friday from 9 (a.m.) to (noon). That’s all ages, chess or checkers, no cost.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, get more people interested in chess or checkers to come out.”