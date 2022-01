The Wayward Realms, a new fantasy RPG from former Elder Scrolls developers, has a new lore-heavy trailer introducing the game's world. In case you didn't catch word when it was revealed back in August, the debut title from OnceLost Games sounds incredibly ambitious. The development team behind The Wayward Realms is being led by The Elder Scrolls Arena and Daggerfall leads Julian LeFay and Ted Peterson, who describe the game as having "choice and consequence" elements "on a scale never attempted before." The official description also says The Wayward Realms' map is "way bigger than most other games you can think of." This game is apparently so different from any other RPG that OnceLost says it exists in a whole new class of game: The Grand RPG.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO