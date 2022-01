Robin Gosens is set to join Inter Milan after the Serie A leaders finally reached an transfer agreement with Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday after recently agreeing to personal terms with the club. He'll join the Nerazzurri on an initial loan for the remainder of the season in a deal that comes with an obligation to buy this summer for €25 million (add-ons included). The 27-year-old, who has been sidelined since September with a thigh injury, is expected to undergo medicals on Thursday in Milan to complete his move.

