ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut running back Le’Veon Bell in order to make room for starter Leonard Fournette. Fournette was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon and cutting Bell was the corresponding move. Bell played three games with the Bucs after being signed back in December....

thespun.com

Comments / 27

JTB
5d ago

He did this to himself. He had a good thing at Pittsburgh but his big ego destroyed that. Same thing with Antonio Brown.

Reply(3)
29
w morse
5d ago

him and brown screwed up their own lifes... they had it good on the steelers roster... their ego got in the way...I don't feel sorry for either one of them

Reply
11
WhiteIsTheNewNigger
5d ago

How do you go from being one of the top five running backs on a perennial playoff team to being a hasbeen alsoran nobody wants?

Reply
10
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Kurt Warner’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces Commitment

On Wednesday night, three-star quarterback Elijah Warner announced where he’ll be playing college football. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will be taking his talents to Temple. He announced that he’s “100 percent committed” to the program on Twitter. The Phoenix Brophy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Veon Bell#Rams#Veon#American Football#Bell News#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Gregauman#Cfbknights
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The final years of Bill Cowher’s coaching career with the Steelers ushered in a new era of Pittsburgh football. In 2004, Cowher and the Steelers organization selected quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. And for the next three seasons, the veteran head coach worked closely alongside the talented young signal caller.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

The feared mob boss whose great-grandson is now a 49ers star

Ten days after the 1906 earthquake, Tony Accardo was born in Chicago’s Little Italy. Accardo was 14 when he dropped out of school. By 16, he was working for Jack “Machine Gun” McGurn, one of Al Capone’s hit men, and in his mid-20s, he was promoted to be Capone’s bodyguard. Two decades later, Accardo had risen to the top of the Chicago Outfit, one of America’s most-feared organized crime families.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
AllSteelers

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

This week, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take made it VERY known he is not in support of the Pittsburgh Steelers making Mason Rudolph their next starting quarterback. This week, Smith held nothing back as he discussed the future of the Steelers passing game. "The thought of Mason Rudolph...
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
380K+
Followers
49K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy