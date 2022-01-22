ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Six Siege Gets New Rick and Morty Collab

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Rainbow Six Extraction might be the big Ubisoft game that is on the minds of many fans this weekend, Rainbow Six Siege has also kicked off a pretty notable new collab. Specifically, a handful of new skins associated with Adult Swim's animated series Rick and Morty have now come to...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly Releasing Early

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don't say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for February Could Be Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game

Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for the month of February. This should change this week, and next week, on February 1, the games should roll out. Ahead of the official reveal, we may already know what one of these free games is. The information doesn't come the way of a leak or an industry insider like it usually does, but rather a simple observation.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

New on Xbox Game Pass this week: Rainbow Six Extraction and more

2021 was a tremendous year for Xbox Game Pass with over $6,000 worth of games added to the subscription service. Between Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and other Microsoft first party games, you’re probably swamped with games to play already. But Microsoft isn’t slowing down, dropping new games on the service at a breakneck pace. This week four new games rae slated to arrive on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Rainbow Six Extraction review: far more than a Siege spin-off

A tactical FPS that borrows from Rainbow Six Siege's best bits and turns them into a moreish, alien-busting time. It may not blow you away, but it's perfect for challenging co-op jaunts with pals. Rainbow Six Extraction is a spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege's popular Outbreak mode, which saw Tom...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Six Extraction#Rainbow Six Siege#Adult Swim#Rickandmorty#Ace Thermite#Xbox
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 5 Confirms Release Date on Hulu

Rick and Morty has confirmed when Season 5 of the series will be streaming with Hulu! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series made its return for its fifth season last year, and quickly took off with fans just as it has with previous seasons. With the home video release for the new season now on shelves, fans had been wondering when the new season would be available for streaming. While many had expected the new season to hit HBO Max first, it seems that the fifth season is already gearing up for its streaming release with Hulu next month.
TV SERIES
rockpapershotgun.com

How to unlock new Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction

How do you unlock more Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction? Rainbow Six Extraction launches with 18 playable Operators, although when you first begin the game, you'll only be able to choose from a starting pool of nine. Expanding your team roster is a simple case of levelling up and reaching new Milestones, so read on to learn exactly what levels you need to hit in order to gain access to your Operator(s) of choice.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Rainbow Six: Extraction review: Ubisoft’s experimental shooter tries its best, but it’s still under Siege

I’m left scratching my head with Rainbow Six: Extraction. This sci-fi FPS from Ubisoft Montreal feels like it's pulling in multiple directions, trying to appeal to multiple crowds. It’s marked with flourishes that go a long way to express the passion that went into it, but disappoints a little where it matters. Extraction is fun, for sure, but it’s hard to ignore its clear-and-present problems.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Twitch drops for Rainbow Six Extraction

With the release of Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft has teamed with Twitch to give players in-game cosmetics for watching a set list of content creators play the game. Watching streamers on Twitch, players can get a REACT UFO charm and a Corrupted charm. The two rewards are earned by watching content creators for one and two hours, respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ review: a compelling alien shooter from the bones of ‘Siege’

Rainbow Six Extraction feels truer to the core tenets of the Rainbow Six series than the multiplayer-focused blast-’em-up that is Rainbow Six Siege. That’s not a knock on Siege, but major props to Extraction, which manages to take the now-familiar “four friends trying not to die” formula popularised by Left 4 Dead and now absolutely everywhere, and putting its own tactical shooter spin on it, with flecks of horror created by the scarcity of resources and Extraction’s own terrifying cast of baddies.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get your Prime Gaming reward in Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft and Amazon have once again come together to offer exclusive perks to those who subscribe to Amazon Prime. The Prime Gaming reward for Rainbow Six Extraction features The Rubicon Phase Bundle, which contains an exclusive uniform for all 18 operators in Extraction. Here’s how you claim it. First,...
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

Home Release Preview: Rick and Morty Season Five Box Set

From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022. Get...
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Rainbow Six Siege Attacker & Defender Collections Revealed by SuperGroupies

Pop-culture fashion brand SuperGroupies is back at it, as they’re once again teaming with Ubisoft to bring fans some amazing apparel. This time around, gamers can embody their favorite Attackers and Defenders from the hit online tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Siege. In the collection you see below, SuperGroupies has...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

AndaSeat launches Rainbow Six Siege gaming chair dedicated to the esports scene

AndaSeat just announced its Phantom 3 Six Invitational 2022 Edition gaming chair. The 2022 Six Invitational, which is a tournament for Rainbow Six Siege, takes place on February 8, 2022. The Phantom 3 Six Invitational 2022 Edition chair is available for $330. Rainbow Six Siege is a unique first-person shooter...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Siege Update Patch Notes

Update Y6S4.2 has arrived for Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update sees the developers making some balancing changes to Operators and fixing many gameplay issues. The defender’s shotgun, FO-12’s maximum damage has been nerfed to 25 (was 35). Ela was the core of these changes as she will receive two nerfs and a small buff with this new update. Rainbow Six Siege Operators Aruni, Ela, and Zofia have also received major nerfs and buffs. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update Y6S4.2.
VIDEO GAMES

