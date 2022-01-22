ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rick and Morty Sets Season 5 Release Date on HBO Max

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty has officially set a streaming release date for Season 5 on HBO Max! The fifth season of the highly popular Adult Swim animated series aired its run last year, but there are still many fans who have yet to be able to check out the newest episodes for...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Platforms#Episodes#Home Video#Hbo#Adult Swim
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max Releases Peacemaker’s Full Opening Credits Sequence

HBO Max Releases Peacemaker’s Full Opening Credits Sequence. Peacemaker aired its first three episodes on HBO Max yesterday. And while each 40-45 minute installment is filled with James Gunn’s usual penchant for gross-out gags and comic action, the highlight of the series so far has easily been the opening credits sequence. Clocking in at over 90-seconds, the neon-soaked opening features the show’s cast members dancing to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” all while sporting deadpan expressions on their faces. Now, there’s a way to watch the actors get their groove on without booting up HBO Max. The streamer has just released the full musical number on its official YouTube page. You can check out Gunn’s announcement below. Peacemaker’s full opening.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season Four; HBO Max Teases New Episodes (Watch)

Get ready for more looney in 2022. HBO Max has teased the return of Looney Tunes Cartoons with a new teaser. The animated series returns for its fourth season on Thursday. Viewers will see new adventures featuring Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and more. The voice cast of the cartoons includes Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman, Fred Tatasciore, Candi Milo, and Michael Ruocco.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
PennLive.com

‘Downton Abbey’ creator brings ‘The Gilded Age’ to HBO Max: Premiere date, trailer, cast

“The Gilded Age” premieres on HBO Max on Monday, Jan. 24. The series, according to HBO, is an American period-piece taking place in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old-money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). As Marian navigates the new city, she is reminded by those around her that “for a New Yorker, anything is possible.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
hypebeast.com

HBO Max Releases First Trailer for Taika Waititi's New Pirate Comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'

HBO Max has just dropped the first trailer for Taika Waititi‘s long-awaited pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death. Based loosely on the story of Stede Bonnet, the series follows the aristocrat-turned-pirate as he leads a group of “gentlemen pirates” across the Caribbean, eventually confronting the infamous Blackbeard. Of course, it’s yet unknown how faithful the series will be to actual history, where Bonnet finds himself partnering with the terrifying pirate leader before the two ultimately fall out and hunt each other down for revenge.
TV & VIDEOS
gameranx.com

Rainbow Six Siege Unveils Second Rick and Morty Crossover

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has revealed a new Rick and Morty cosmetic crossover, this time featuring the popular character Mr. Meeseeks himself. In April 2021, the game introduced the first set of items based on the animated series, including weapon and operator skins perfect for fans. While details regarding the new event are scarce, Ubisoft has announced that it will begin today, January 20. The new Mr. Meeseeks cosmetic character bundle for Ace should be live and is expected to cost 2160 R6 Credits, similar to previous bundle pricing.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Peacemaker Episode 4release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO Max schedule for The SuicideSquad spinoff

Peacemaker dropped viewers directly into James Gunn’s vision of superhero craziness when HBO Max’s Suicide Squad spinoff premiered its first three episodes last week. Based on DC Comics’ buff, homicidal, super-patriot — and with Gunn steering the ship — the series continues the exploration of the traitorous Suicide Squad member, as he seeks freedom from prison and redemption for his past transgressions.
TV SERIES
horrornews.net

Wubba-lubba-dub-dub! Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 Boxed Set Is Coming To Blu-ray & DVD March 29th

Adult Swim’s Two-Time Emmy® Award Winning Series. OOH WEE! Own All the Antics on Blu-ray™ & DVD March 29, 2022. From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022. Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies – and follow the misadventures of America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more. For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 is priced to own at $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only) and $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada). Rick and Morty is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.
TV & VIDEOS
The Staten Island Advance

Conan O’Brien produces Moses Storm comedy special on HBO Max: How to watch, premiere date, trailer

A comedy special is coming to HBO Max this week with Conan O’Brien as its executive producer. “Moses Storm: Trash White” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 20. The hour-long special showcases actor and comedian Moses Storm as he talks about his childhood and his family. He grew up in a big family and, since money was tight, he used to dumpster dive for what he needed. In the trailer, Storm jokes that it may shock people to learn he grew up poor, because he “looks like he was conceived at an Ivy League a cappella concert.”
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Sequel To ‘A Christmas Story’ Set For HBO Max With Peter Billingsley

A sequel to A Christmas Story has been set for release on HBO Max. And what’s more, former child star Peter Billingsley is starring and producing the series, reprising his role as Ralphie from the 1983 film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to A Christmas Story will...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Orders Political Drama ‘The Diplomat,’ Creator Debora Cahn Sets Overall Deal

Netflix has ordered the political drama series “The Diplomat” from Debora Cahn, with Cahn also signing a multi-year overall deal at the streamer. Under the deal, Cahn will write and produce series and other projects for Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered eight episodes of “The Diplomat” at 50 minutes each. In the series, in the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Cahn created the series and also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Janice Williams will also executive produce. “It’s been such...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy