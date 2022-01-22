Two victims identified in fatal shooting in Southwest Washington

ISLETON (CBS13) — A man has been hurt in a shooting that happened in front of a hotel in Isleton early Wednesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 3:30 a.m., deputies got a report about shots fired. Units responded to the scene as fast as they could in the fog, but the shooting victim took himself to the hospital. Deputies say the shooting victim, only identified as a man at this point, is now in surgery for a wound to his lower body. He is expected to survive. Highway 160 through Isleton was closed for a time due to the investigation, but it has since reopened. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.

ISLETON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO