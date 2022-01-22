ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott releases statement on death of DPS Special Agent Salas

By Jennifer Flores
 6 days ago
AUSTIN – On Saturday, Jan. 22, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in the line of duty following a vehicle accident in Eagle Pass:

“I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas’ family as they grieve this

'The state of Texas grieves at the news of yet another violent attack'

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement after it was reported that three members of the Houston Police Department were shot in the line of duty:. “The state of Texas grieves at the news of yet another violent attack on our law enforcement officers, this time on three members of the Houston Police Department who were shot this afternoon while serving their community. Violence against the police will never be tolerated in the Lone Star State. The State of Texas will ensure that the City of Houston and the Houston Police Department have the resources and support they need to ensure swift justice for the perpetrator. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers who were shot and injured, as well as for the safety of all law enforcement who serve and protect our communities across the state.”
UPDATE: Authorities apprehend suspect involved in Corporal Galloway's shooting death

The Houston Police Department identified Oscar Rosales, 51, as the suspect in Corporal Charles Galloway’s shooting death. Officials describe Rosales as armed and dangerous.   HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico....
Governor Abbott champions Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Hudson Oaks. During his remarks, the Governor championed Texas’ robust economy and vigorous workforce. He also focused on important legislation passed by the 87th Legislature for businesses this past year. These include tax relief for businesses and Covid-19 liability protection.
Texas sets record high for employment again

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Jan. 21, Governor Greg Abbott announced the state of Texas reached another all-time record for job creation. The state reached 13,059,600 total jobs, surpassing all previous employment highs. Texas employers added 50,000 jobs over the month of December, marking jobs gains in 19 of the last 20 months. During this time, the state unemployment rate fell to five percent.
What to expect on Community Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect this week on Community Crossroads. We interview Margetta Hill, Bill Pozzi, Martin Sanchez and Christina Adrean. We learn about the changes to the state voting laws, the GOP candidates on the ballot for the upcoming primary election, the Victoria ISD’s P-TECH program and the upcoming Crossroads Heart and Stroke...
Governor Abbott prepares for winter weather in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness of the State Operations Center (SOC) ahead of winter weather Beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, morning, large portions of Texas will experience winter weather into the weekend. Starting on Thursday, at 8 a.m., representatives from state agencies who are members of the Emergency Management Council will report to the SOC. They will assist in the state’s winter weather response.
Victoria Police Department to host Law Enforcement Explorer Open House

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Victoria Police Department will hold its Law Enforcement Explorer Open House. The program offers youth between the ages of 14 and 18 the opportunity to provide volunteer service to their community. It also gives them the chance to learn about career possibilities in law enforcement.
