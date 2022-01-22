Governor Abbott releases statement on death of DPS Special Agent Salas

AUSTIN – On Saturday, Jan. 22, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in the line of duty following a vehicle accident in Eagle Pass:

“I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas’ family as they grieve this

