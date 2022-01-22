Somerset County officials search for wanted individuals
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are searching for numerous individuals that are wanted-on warrants.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the county’s sheriff office are looking for four individuals:
- Louise Brown, 39, Garrett Area- Wanted for theft.
- Kyle Merkel, 31, Hyndman Area- Wanted for DUI.
- Stanley Norris, 45, Fairhope Area- Wanted for DUI.
- Zachary Pryal, 30, Somerset Area- Wanted for resisiting arrest.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0