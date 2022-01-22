Somerset County officials search for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are searching for numerous individuals that are wanted-on warrants.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the county’s sheriff office are looking for four individuals:

Louise Brown, 39, Garrett Area- Wanted for theft.

Kyle Merkel, 31, Hyndman Area- Wanted for DUI.

Stanley Norris, 45, Fairhope Area- Wanted for DUI.

Zachary Pryal, 30, Somerset Area- Wanted for resisiting arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.