Giada De Laurentiis' Newest, Five-Star Pasta Uses This Surprising & 'Salty' Ingredient

By Delilah Gray
 6 days ago
It’s 2022 and we’re still loving Giada De Laurentiis’ easy and delicious pasta recipes . On Jan 21, De Laurentiis posted a bright, delicious photo of her newest pasta creation, with the secret ingredient of anchovies. “Fear not the anchovy!” She says, “This flavorful ingredient packs a punch, and it’s used in tons of Italian dishes – and most you’d never guess. It adds a rich salty umami flavor to every dish it touches. Tap the profile link for this garlicky anchovy pasta recipe – and the anchovy filets we make it with!”

With a combined prep and cook time of only 30 minutes, this pasta dish is both delicious and versatile — so much so that De Laurentiis considers it a “pantry dish.” She explains that “you can use virtually any greens you have on hand, whether it be arugula, baby kale, or the called-for spinach. It’s the kind of dish I almost always have everything on hand to throw together.”

Now this beginner recipe, while extremely versatile, only needs a few ingredients such as a short pasta (Fiorentini, Strozzapreti or Farfalle), extra-virgin olive oil , baby spinach, anchovy paste, and more.

The five-step pasta has you start with boiling salted water and ending on sprinkling the remaining olive oil for optimal moisture.

Check out De Laurentiis’ five-star Garlic Anchovy Pasta recipe here.

If you’re craving more of De Laurentiis’ delicious pasta dishes, check out one of her first cookbooks, Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes on Amazon Kindle.

Buy: Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes: A Cookbook $9.99, originally $35.00

