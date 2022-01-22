Virginia Beach, Norfolk see first big snow in years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stunning drone footage showed Virginia Beach's North End beaches covered in snow Saturday morning.

Despite the wind and cold, some people braved the conditions — including people with their dogs.

"I don't think y'all got enough snow, because I'd rather get more," said Lynette Saxon, who was visiting the Oceanfront from New York City and was out walking her pups on the beach.

In the Mount Trashmore area, the roads were slick and our crews saw some people get stuck, especially on the side streets since those aren't being plowed. However, some people still came out to exercise.

A group we spoke to told us they meet every Saturday morning at Mt. Trashmore regardless of the weather. Even though the park is closed, they still worked out just outside of it.

"We're hoping to do a little bit of everything," Ben Steele, who was out enjoying the snow, said. "We're hoping to find a place to sled, but we don't really know any good places. Build a snowman, make the best of it for the weekend."

Snow Totals from the National Weather Service:

Southside

Virginia Beach Oceanfront 5.5”

Virginia Beach Gallops Corner 6.2”

Virginia Beach Sigma 4.5”

Virginia Beach Princess Anne 5”

Virginia Beach Kings Grant 6.8”

Chesapeake Deep Creek 4”

Chesapeake Great Bridge 5”

Chesapeake Greenbrier 5”

Chesapeake Northwest 3.5”

Chesapeake Herberts Corner 4.9”

Norfolk Norview 6.2”

Norfolk Ocean View 3.5”

Norfolk Wards Corner 3.3”

Portsmouth Churchland 5.5”

Portsmouth Western Branch 6.5”

Suffolk Huntersville 4”

Suffolk Kings Fork 4.5”

Suffolk Kilby 3.3”

Isle of Wight Zuni 3”

Isle of Wight Benns Church 3.5”

Isle of Wight Windsor 5”

Surry Claremont 2.5”

Southampton Boykins 3”

Southampton Franklin 4.1”

Peninsula

York Tabb 2.3”

Hampton Northampton 3.5”

Newport News Beaconsdale 2.6”

Newport News 3.3”

Hampton Langley AFB 4.5”

Hampton Hallwood 5”

Hampton Raleigh Terrace 3”

Poquoson 3.8”

James City Toano 1.5”

James City Five Forks 2.2”

Gloucester Wicomico 2.5”

Gloucester Glo. Courthouse 1.5”

Middlesex Grafton 1.5”

Middlesex Stampers 1.5”

Eastern Shore

Accomack Bloxom 2.5”

Accomack Modest Town 1.5”

Northampton Birdsnest 3.5”

North Carolina

Perquimans Burgess 3”

Perquimans Hertford 4”

Chowan Edenton 4”

Chowan Somerset 5.5”

Currituck Waterlilly 6”

Currituck Corolla 3”

Currituck Poplar Branch 5.2”

Pasquotank Nixonton 7”

Hertford Winton 5”

WTKR Viewer Snow Totals