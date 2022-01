Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement:. “Today we celebrate not only Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, but the expectations he set for America. Dr. King dreamed of a society that respects the rights and restores the dignity of all people, regardless of color or creed, gender or ethnicity. This year, we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with our heartfelt sentiment and our promise to fulfill his dream of a more just and equitable society. His spirit marches on in our fight to protect the civil rights and voting rights of all Americans.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO