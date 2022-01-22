ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Source: Panthers hiring McAdoo as offensive coordinator

By STEVE REED
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation the Carolina Panthers are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not announced the move as it is still finalizing the details of the contract. McAdoo served as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

He worked as Giants head coach in 2016-17. He was 11-5 in his first season and the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

He was fired late in his second season after the Giants started the season 2-10.

