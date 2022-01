A new National Institute of Health-funded project will examine Los Angeles traffic data to help us better understand the spread of COVID. Your car is at a standstill on LA’s notoriously busy 110 freeway. The last thing on your mind is how this bumper-to-bumper snarl could be a vital clue in the fight against the spread of viruses like COVID. However, this is exactly what a team in USC Viterbi’s Daniel J. Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering is hoping to discover.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO