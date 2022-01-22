Video shows man's legs dangling out of busted car window during burglary spree targeting teachers

Houston police are looking for a thief whose legs were caught on surveillance video dangling out of a busted car window during a burglary spree targeting elementary school teachers in East End.

On Jan. 20, the man broke into 17 cars in the employee parking lot on Canal Street across Franklin Elementary School, police said.

Police hope someone recognizes the thief in the surveillance video above and turns him in.

If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact HISD police at 713-892-7777.