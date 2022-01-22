ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Second-half surge gets No. 23 Texas past Oklahoma State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Marcus Carr scored 14 points and went 8 for 8 from the free throw line to help host No. 23 Texas edge visiting Oklahoma State 56-51 on Saturday at Austin, Texas.

Carr and Courtney Ramey, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, each hit a pair of free throws in the final 12 seconds of the game to hold off a last-ditch by the Cowboys and help the Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) snap a two-game skid.

Oklahoma State’s two-game winning streak, which included a win over then-No. 1 Baylor, was snapped and the Cowboys (10-8, 3-4) were unable to complete the season sweep of the Longhorns.

The Cowboys fell despite a stellar offensive effort by Bryce Thompson, who finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Thompson’s step-back jumper with 1:23 to go cut Texas’ lead to 50-47. But following a timeout, Texas’ Tre Mitchell answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to stretch the Longhorns’ advantage back to five.

After a couple of misses, Oklahoma State answered on a put-back layup by Moussa Cisse with 23.4 to go.

But Ramey and Carr were each clutch at the foul line, as was Texas as a team while shooting 14 of 16 from the stripe.

Mitchell totaled 12 points while Timmy Allen scored 11 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Texas prevailed despite committing 20 turnovers, which led to 21 Oklahoma State points. The Cowboys also outscored the Longhorns 30-16 in the paint and recorded 12 steals.

But Oklahoma State struggled to find an offense outside of Thompson, shooting 37.5 percent from the field, including only 2 of 9 from 3-point range. The Cowboys had no other player score more than six points.

Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe’s dunk with 9:31 left in the game cut Texas’ lead to 37-36. The Longhorns would deny Oklahoma State the chance to take the lead with an 11-3 surge that was led by the defense as the play of Allen and Carr on the offensive end.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

