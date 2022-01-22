Elite in-state prospect on campus Saturday

A four-star recruit announced that he’ll be on campus for Clemson’s game against Pitt at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Lexington (S.C.) 2024 shooting guard Cam Scott is returning to campus for the first time in a couple of months. The Tigers, of course, brought Scott out to Memorial Stadium and he was in attendance for the football team’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 30.

He recapped his first unofficial visit with The Clemson Insider back in early November.

“It was absolutely great,” Scott told TCI. “It’s been something that I’ve always wanted to do since the beginning of my recruitment. I’ve been waiting to get down there for the longest time because their coaching staff has been really interested in me and I just wanted to see how they let me into the facility and on their campus and see what they have to offer.

“They showed a lot of love to my family as well. They made sure that we were all doing well. They made sure that we were all enjoying the process, enjoying our time and we got to have a lot of sit-down conversations.”

Scott (6-6, 180) describes his strengths as running in transition, moving without the ball, getting to that 15-foot area and also getting to the basket.

“I like to describe myself as very versatile,” he said. “I think that’s my biggest thing and behind that is being actually very coachable. So I’ll be able to throw myself into any scheme at any time and I’ll adjust pretty well to it.”



Clemson offered Scott a scholarship on April 27, 2021. He couldn’t remember the exact date, but he definitely remembered his reaction.

“My reaction was actually pretty cool,” he said. “I was riding with my coach on the way back home from practice and we were just having a regular conversation. The coach called and said that he’d like to offer. I just had this big grin on my face for the rest of the ride.”

What did it mean for Scott to get that offer from Clemson?

“To me, it was actually very special because my grandma had a dream about me going to Clemson and a couple of days later I got the offer,” he added. “It was pretty cool how close that happened. I felt like it was really a special moment that I didn’t realize at the time, but now that I sit down and start to, I realize that it was probably the best time for me to get that.”

Ever since the first phone call that he had with Clemson assistant coach Dick Bender, Scott has been tuning into Clemson games a lot. He’s been following up on things they do, watching their workout videos. Funny enough, one of his main basketball ball-handling drills is actually one of the Clemson drills.

In addition to Clemson, Scott also holds offers from Winthrop, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida State, Texas Tech and the College of Charleston.

While it’s still early in his recruitment, Scott feels that Clemson is a top-3 real school currently in his recruitment. The overwhelming love that he and his family received when he was on campus has sat well with him ever since.

