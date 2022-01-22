Gators crush Commodores with dominant defensive performance

Florida had their chances to get a huge road victory but an injury to Jason Jitoboh, some tough calls by the officials, and some untimely execution errors ultimately resulted in the Gators losing by a score of 78-71 to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Gators started the game hot from the outside and actually led 42-34 at the half before the Vols quickly erased the lead in the second and held on for the win. The Gators showed heart and battled for 40 minutes, and truthfully a 7-point loss on the road to the #18 ranked Volunteers isn’t a bad loss, though with the Gators holding a couple of double digit leads they certainly would have loved to have the game land in their favor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO