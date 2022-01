Pennsylvania State Police today released the names of the drivers of an Amish buggy and the truck that rear-ended it on Path Valley Road last week. Sarah S. Stoltzfus, 34, Doylestown, was driving a buggy north on Path Valley Road (Rt. 75) at 4:10 p.m. Friday when a Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Weston S. Moats, 21, Concord, rear-ended the buggy. Both vehicles were northbound in the right lane at the time, police said.

