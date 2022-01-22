8-year-old girl killed, man critically wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old girl was killed and a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Little Village Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said an 8-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were struck by gunfire at approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Police said the girl was walking with a guardian when she was struck by gunfire. The girl and her guardian were not the intended target, according to police.

The 8-year-old girl was struck to the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The man was struck to the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.

The girl has been identified as 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, whose family recently immigrated to the United States from Mexico. She was a Little Village resident and student at Zapata Academy.

The Chicago Teachers Union released the following statement:

“Tonight, our union mourns the loss of another student from one of our school communities. This suffering is becoming all too familiar for many of Chicago’s children and families, who our educators nurture and support every day. The Chicago Teachers Union sends its love to Melissa’s family and the Zapata Academy community, and wish them peace and healing from this heartbreaking tragedy. “

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the child killed is 8 years old after initially reporting the child’s age as 5 years old.

