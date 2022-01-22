ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

John Sheridan agrees return for sixth stint as Oldham boss

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
John Sheridan has agreed to return to Oldham as head coach.

Interim boss Selim Benachour, who replaced Keith Curle at the end of November, had earlier seen his side lose 3-0 at Harrogate, which left them bottom of Sky Bet League Two – seven points adrift from safety.

Former Oldham midfielder Sheridan previously had five spells, including two caretaker stints, as manager at Boundary Park, the last during 2017.

A brief club statement read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that this evening John Sheridan has agreed to return as Head Coach with immediate effect.

“More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge.”

Former Paris St Germain midfielder and Tunisia international Benachour leaves the job without a league win since his promotion from an academy coaching role following Curle’s departure in November.

Speaking after the defeat to Harrogate, Benachour said: “I have read that he (Sheridan) wants to come back and help and I would welcome that, no problem.

“I will sit down with the owners and see what’s happening. I will never hide, but I can go back to the youth team, no problem.”

Keith Curle
Person
Selim Benachour
newschain

Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson returns from suspension for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership. The Staggies midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off against Motherwell. Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem. New loan signing Amad Diallo goes into the Rangers...
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship. The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December. Morton took the lead 25...
WORLD
newschain

Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his...
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou building ‘belief’ at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic’s hard-fought win against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night helped further build the bond and belief he is nurturing at Parkhead. In what is traditionally one of the toughest grounds in Scottish football to visit, the Hoops emerged with a 2-1 win to keep them four points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
newschain

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton welcomes back Josh Griffiths for Burton clash

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton brings back goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for the visit of Burton to Sincil Bank. Griffiths missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth as a precaution with a minor shoulder injury but, following talks between the Imps and his parent club West Brom, the England Under-21 keeper has been given the green light to return.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

