We're just a little over two weeks away from the 2022 NBA trade deadline, and there's been no shortage of rumors to keep us occupied until deals actually start happening. With the race to the NBA Finals as open as ever this season, there could be a big portion of the league looking to improve their roster with a trade. Even teams like the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, who currently sit atop the rankings in both conferences, could look to make minor tweaks to best position themselves before the playoffs start.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO