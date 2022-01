Waffle House is pretty much the restaurant equivalent of "Tiger King," everyone seems to love it, but they don't always know why. The unquestionable hold that Waffle House has on us with their satisfying 24-hour breakfast food keeps bringing us in, no matter what characters we might encounter there at 2 a.m. If you grew up in the Southeast, this no-frills diner may hold a special place in your heart, even if you can't explain the magic of it to people — sometimes, they have to experience it themselves. There's just something about the way the diner loads up the waffles with chocolate chips and piles the cheese on top of the hash browns that is pure magic.

