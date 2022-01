SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — While studies suggest the Omicron variant is less virulent, a local doctor said that her hospital is seeing more COVID-positive pregnant women landing in the emergency room. “It is not mild for these women,” said Dr. Courtney Martin, medical director at Loma Lina University Children’s Hospital. “There are repercussions that are very serious, like premature delivery, and we can never undo a premature birth. Those babies live with lifelong consequences.” This is what happened to Blanca Rodriguez almost two years ago. In July 2020, Rodriguez was seven months pregnant with her little girl when she tested positive for COVID. “I...

