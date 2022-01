(The Hill) – A Nevada man has been arrested and charged with making threatening phone calls to a state election worker. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, the FBI arrested Gjergi Luke Juncaj of Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday after he allegedly made four threatening phone calls to an employee in the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on Jan. 7.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO