ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

“Overtime” spotlight: Auburn’s Chaney bounces back from two major knee injuries

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwz5b_0dt7RPg500

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF))–It takes hard work and determination to become a great athlete. That goes double or probably triple for someone who has overcome two major injuries as Auburn senior guard Robert Chaney has. We feature Chaney in our “Overtime” spotlight segment.

You’d never know it from the way Chaney throws his body around on the court, diving for loose balls or going hard to the basket, but he’s had two torn ACL’s in his left knee. The first one happened in the summer before his sophomore season. The second one happened his junior year, just two games into the season. Through it all he never flinched. Not even after the second tear.

“He didn’t act devastated after the second injury. I know he was,” said Auburn head coach Bryan Ott. “That was a pretty bitter pill to swallow. I know that, but he was resolved to get right back to work.”

“The second time I just knew that I would have to go harder during rehab,” said Chaney. “I really wasn’t down about it. My brother tore his ACL too the game before that, so I was like I could do rehab with him and try to push him through it.”

“He took the bull by the horns as far as the work that was going to be put in all over again and leading his brother along the way,” said Ott.

Rehab became a big part of Chaney’s life.

“Rehab is four days a week. I’m in there for about an hour and a half stretching, ice at the end, but I’m on the bike for ten minutes, and then I’m doing strength work the rest of the time.”  “I’ve seen my progress every week, so that’s what pushed me.”

Chaney is one of four Auburn Knights who are averaging around ten or 11 points per game. Like most Auburn players, he’s great at the up-tempo game. So were there ever any doubts in his mind about whether or not he could come back and play at a high level?

“No because I knew all the work I put in.”

Ott doesn’t feel like he has to be cautious with Chaney’s knee. “We don’t limit his minutes at all. I do have to tell myself, discipline myself, to take him out toward the end of quarters and stuff like that, the first quarter, third quarter, try to give him a blow to get some time off of it. He certainly is permitted to take himself out of drills whenever he feels like it’s needed. That’s happened really, really rarely.”

Chaney had one of his best games Friday night, January 21 when he scored 27 points in a home win against Hononegah.

Chaney’s value to the Knights goes beyond his athletic ability, his scoring and his defense. He’s also the team captain. He takes that leadership role seriously.
“Every team needs a leader to carry them when we’re down or we’re out and we need that leadership. I think I’m the leader of this team. I’ve been around coach Ott for four years, so that’s what he expects of me to be a leader of this team.”

“He pretty much leads by example,” said Ott. “Hard work, but he’s an easy guy to follow in that respect.”

“Rob’s a really good student, and he’s a gentleman in all of his classes with all of his teachers as you might expect. Extremely well-raised.”

Yeas, it’s been a rocky, few years for Chaney, but with him playing well and the Knights playing well, his Auburn career could have a storybook ending.

“I want to win conference for sure, and I want to go far in the playoffs.”

“Rob is just one of those kids you root for,” said Ott. “He’s done everything the right way here ever since he’s been here, so I’m really, really, happy for him.”

As of Saturday, January 22, the Knights were leading the NIC-10 with a 10-0 conference record.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sotelo and Belvidere North get by Auburn in OT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Crystal Sotelo is one of the top basketball talents in the NIC-10 this season. She proved it again Thursday night by scoring 29 points in Belvidere North’s 61-55 overtime win at Auburn. Belvidere North improves to 13-9, 8-4 on the season. Auburn is 10-10, 8-5. For highlights click on the media player.l
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Aquin assistant basketball coach Adam Holder passes away

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Freeport Aquin school district has been stunned and saddened by the sudden passing Thursday evening of girls varsity assistant basketball coach Adam Holder. Holder experienced a medical emergency while Aquin was playing at Stockton. According to Stockton athletic director John Hammann the game was suspended. Aquin cancelled classes for Friday for its […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Malachi Johnson’s 19 points leads Guilford past Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s rare when a Guilford boys basketball team sweeps a season series from Boylan, but that’s what has happened. Three weeks ago the Vikings defeated the Titans 58-50 at Guilford. Wednesday night the Vikings won on the Titan’s court 40-34. Malachi Johnson knocked down five three-pointers for the Vikings including two big ones […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auburn rolls past Jefferson, now 11-0 in the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Auburn Knights put another notch on their NIC-10 belt Wednesday evening by winning at Jefferson 76-47. The Knights were again without center Mike Jones, but head coach Bryan Ott was back on the bench after clearing COVID protocols. He missed the Knights game last Friday. Auburn is now 18-3 overall, 11-0 in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Basketball
Rockford, IL
College Sports
City
Auburn, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hononegah survives overtime scare at Belvidere North

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah nearly saw it’s perfect NIC-10 record go by the wayside Tuesday evening. The Indians trailed by eight points after the third quarter, but they rallied for force overtime and then they won 43-42. Jordan Johnston’s three-point basket at the start of the overtime session accounted for Hononegah’s only points of the overtime. […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Thursday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the area for Thursday, January 27 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39). NIC-10 GIRLS SCORESJefferson 65 East 39Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Wtvo Wqrf#Acl#Auburn Knights
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boylan holds off Harlem in NIC-10 action

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Harlem regrouped after getting hit by COVID last week, but the Huskies came up just short against Boylan Tuesday evening. The Lady Titans won 51-45. The Titans improved to 17-5 overall and 11-1 in the NIC-10 to stay one game behind NIC-10 leader Hononegah in the loss column. Harlem is 12-11, 5-6. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Bears pick new head coach; Who is Matt Eberflus?

(WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears are hitching their wagon to two inexperienced men to oversee their fortunes on the football field.  First came 36-year-old first-time GM Ryan Poles. Now the Bears have reportedly settled on a first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report Thursday morning that Eberflus is the Bears’ […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral arrangements announced by Aquin for coach Adam Holder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Funeral arrangements and visitation for Freeport Aquin coach Adam Holder have been set. You’ll find the information at the bottom of this news release sent out by Aquin High School Friday afternoon. [NEWS RELEASE-AQUIN H.S./Photo provided by Aquin High School] Last night, during the Aquin Varsity Girl’s Basketball game at Stockton, IL, Coach […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

OSF nurse wins trip to NFC Championship game in Los Angeles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF nurse Alex Hamm and her husband, Scott, are longtime Los Angeles Rams fans. She was excited to learn she had been handpicked, by Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, to attend Saturday’s game. Alex was one of 12,000 entrants in a contest to win a trip to see the Los […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago Bears hire Colts’ Matt Eberflus as next head coach

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach, according to NFL.com. Eberflus, 51, would replace outgoing head coach Matt Nagy. The job would be Eberflus’ first time as head coach. He began coaching as the Browns’ lineback coach in 2009 after serving 17 years as […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, saying it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure. “I don’t know […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boylan grad Sharon Sachs to star in ‘Wicked’ on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Boylan graduate Sharon Sachs is set to star as Madame Morrible in Broadway’s “Wicked,” beginning on February 14th. Sachs will take over for current cast member Alexandra Billings, according to Broadway. Sachs graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School in 1980. She also starred in the film “Judy […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State trooper shooting ruled murder-suicide

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The fatal shooting of an off-duty Illinois State trooper and a woman on Chicago’s far south side have been ruled a murder-suicide. Antonio and Amanda Alvarez were found dead inside of a car on Monday afternoon, both with gunshot wounds to their heads. An autopsy released yesterday showed that Antonio’s wound […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy