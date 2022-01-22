Men who can do 40 push-ups far less likely to develop heart disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive condition that causes memory loss and impacts cognitive functions. Out of the six million-plus people who develop this disease, two-thirds are women, though (almost twice more than men). Why is that exactly? Harvard University researchers explain that the lifespan of women is longer. For example, female babies born in 2019 are predicted to live five years longer (81 years) than male babies (76 years). And Alzheimer's disease typically comes about based on age: Four out of 1,000 people between 65 to 74 years of age develop Alzheimer's disease each year, 32 out of 1,000 people between 75 to 84 develop the disease each year, and 76 out of 1,000 who are 85 and older develop the disease each year.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO