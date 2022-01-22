ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men who can do 40 push-ups far less likely to develop heart disease

BOSTON (StudyFinds.org) – Here’s one way to predict your heart health: get down and give me 41. A recent study finds that men who can perform at least 40 push-ups in one attempt are much less likely to suffer from heart disease within the next 10 years....

