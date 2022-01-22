ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

New Covenant dedicates Box Out Cancer event to mother of former player

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oH2GT_0dt7Qfoc00

Just as the Elco girls basketball program and surrounding community did on Friday night to support one of its own that is battling cancer, the New Covenant Christian boys and girls basketball team stepped up big for one of its own.

Friday, New Covenant held its 7th annual Flames Box Out Cancer as part of a boys-girls doubleheader against Christian School of York. All funds raised from the event will go to Kati Swisher, mother of former soccer and basketball player Beckey Swisher. Kati is battling a rare form of aggressive cancer and needs specialized treatment. All proceeds from admissions, concession and sales of the official Flames Box Out CancerT-shirt will be donated to the Swisher family for Kati’s treatment.

"This is what Flame Nation is all about," New Covenant athletic director Justyn Shepler said. "Thank you to everyone who purchased a shirt, bought a hot dog, and paid for admission. Your dollars will go to this great family to help get a great wife and mom the treatment she needs to Box Out Cancer! Kati our prayers are with you and your family! anyone who would like to make a donation to Katie Swisher contact Justyn Shepler at jshepler@nccspa.org or donate to the families GoFund me at https://gofund.me/ab764bc7."

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Strike Out Lisa’s Cancer fundraising bowling event at Crystal Lanes

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Crystal Lanes will be holding a fundraising bowling event for Corning native- Lisa Szerszen, who was just unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. The event is called Strike Out Lisa’s cancer. It will be held at Crystal Lanes in Corning, NY, on January 22nd from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
CORNING, NY
Sentinel

Event raises cancer awareness

FAIRMONT– Those struggling with an illness or disease need the support of their families, friends and the community. Coaches Vs. Cancer aims to provide support to those in the community who are battling cancer. The event will take place during the Fairmont boys basketball game against Blue Earth Area on Friday, Feb. 4.
FAIRMONT, MN
kniakrls.com

Panthers vs Cancer Event A Huge Success!

Originally Coaches vs. Cancer for several years, the rebranded Panthers vs. Cancer event is already off to a strong start. While more numbers will come in soon from Saturday’s events, the initial total from Saturday was approximately $46,000, including the Knoxville Cancer Relay donating a record $25,300 from their fall event. The announcement was made during the annual broadcast of the Panthers vs. Chariton basketball games on 95.3 KNIA. Panthers vs. Cancer included alumni games, activities throughout the day, a silent auction, and more, with half of the money raised going toward the American Cancer Society, and the other half to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation, which recently received a donation to build a new cancer treatment and infusion center.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Upworthy

Teacher tapes hockey pucks under the desks of students to prepare them for an active shooter

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A high school teacher from Michigan went viral after giving her students hockey pucks for self-defense in the event of an active shooter situation. The controversial video has since been taken down. While many praised her for preparing the students for a worst-case scenario, others lamented the dystopian horror that children in America have to live through. Carly Zacharias who goes by @crzachar on TikTok shared a video explaining the instructions she has given her students to follow if they are faced with an active shooter situation. Carly Zacharias is a high school Spanish teacher in Oakland County, Michigan, reported Newsweek.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Covenant#Hot Dog#Basketball Player#Christian School Of York#Flame Nation#Box Out Cancer
Lone Star 1280

Lots of Laughs are in Store for ‘Comedians Against Cancer’ Event

Get ready to laugh your tail off at The Hallows for the "Comedians Against Cancer" benefit showcase that's coming up Friday, January 28th. That scary "C" word seems to creep up at the most unexpected time leaving one with the emotional struggles of fighting for life. On top of the emotional turmoil that comes with cancer, so does extreme financial burden, hence the event "Comedians Against Cancer".
ABILENE, TX
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Legion holds fifth annual box event

Boxes for the fifth annual Kraft-Ostrom American Legion Post No. 142 box-packing event for deployed military members are now available for pick up according to Cmdr. Chad Sheridan. “Wow, it is already our fifth year of doing this communitywide event,” said Craig Hedstrom, Legion committee member. “Pick Up a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
recordpatriot.com

New Covenant Christian Academy releases administrator's list

INTERLOCHEN -- New Covenant Christian Academy released the administrator's list for its second marking period from Nov. 8 to Jan. 20. Ninth through 11th grade: Kaeli Mauldin, 3.9; Levi Johnson, 3.9; Ava Koncheck, 3.9; Allie Miller, 3.8; Samantha Grant, 3.8; Avree Scott, 3.8 and Jordan Turner, 3.8. Sixth through eighth...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Nashville News Hub

A group of exhausted mothers gathered in a field to scream their COVID-19 pandemic-related stress for 20 minutes

The pandemic has caused us so much stress. For mothers, burnout is so intense after having to struggle in an endless cycle of work and child care. So, a group of mothers came together to do something about it. Scream for 20 minutes in an empty school field! The group consisted of exhausted, frustrated, angry young mothers, screaming in unison to let out their pandemic-related stress.
PUBLIC HEALTH
100.7 KOOL FM

Lots of Laughs are in Store for ‘Comedians Against Cancer’ Event

Get ready to laugh your tail off at The Hallows for the "Comedians Against Cancer" benefit showcase that's coming up Friday, January 28th. That scary "C" word seems to creep up at the most unexpected time leaving one with the emotional struggles of fighting for life. On top of the emotional turmoil that comes with cancer, so does extreme financial burden, hence the event "Comedians Against Cancer".
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Lots of Laughs are in Store for ‘Comedians Against Cancer’ Event

Get ready to laugh your tail off at The Hallows for the "Comedians Against Cancer" benefit showcase that's coming up Friday, January 28th. That scary "C" word seems to creep up at the most unexpected time leaving one with the emotional struggles of fighting for life. On top of the emotional turmoil that comes with cancer, so does extreme financial burden, hence the event "Comedians Against Cancer".
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Lots of Laughs are in Store for ‘Comedians Against Cancer’ Event

Get ready to laugh your tail off at The Hallows for the "Comedians Against Cancer" benefit showcase that's coming up Friday, January 28th. That scary "C" word seems to creep up at the most unexpected time leaving one with the emotional struggles of fighting for life. On top of the emotional turmoil that comes with cancer, so does extreme financial burden, hence the event "Comedians Against Cancer".
ABILENE, TX
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

385
Followers
90
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy