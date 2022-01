It’s never easy for a sequel to match the original but it happens sometimes, and the Penn State hockey team hopes that’s the case this weekend. Penn State enters its series against 12th-ranked Ohio State with an opportunity to show it has improved from a two-game series earlier this season, when it dropped both games to the Buckeyes. Against Wisconsin last weekend, Penn State played two of its best back-to-back games of the season (after struggling with the Badgers earlier) and earned its first sweep of a Big Ten Conference opponent since November 15-16, 2019.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO