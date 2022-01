One of the more remarkable streaks in NFL history came to an end last season when Tampa Bay reached the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers became the first NFL team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, and it only took 55 Super Bowls for it to happen. Granted, the Super Bowl has only been played in certain locations -- usually warm weather -- and not all of them -- the Rose Bowl -- serve as home stadiums for NFL teams, but it was still rather remarkable that it took so long for it to happen.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO